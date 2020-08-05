A wildfire that erupted northwest of Shoshone on Friday was contained by Sunday afternoon—but not before it burned nearly 4,000 acres of land.
Crews battled extreme temperatures and high winds throughout the weekend to fight the Drops Fire, which sparked near Shoshone’s transfer station on July 31. From there, it moved quickly north and west until crews established full containment around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The fire expected to be fully controlled by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, BLM Fire Information and Public Information Officer Kelsey Brizendine said in a Monday afternoon interview.
The Bureau of Land Management is investigating what started the fire, but initial indications suggest that it was human-caused, according to Brizendine. The Twin Falls District has experienced “a surge” of human-caused wildfires in the past few weeks, she said.
On Saturday morning, a total of 11 engines, two water tenders, two bulldozers, three helicopters and one air attack plane were assisting firefighters on site. The Shoshone, Wendell and Gooding Rural Fire Departments all joined crews from the Forest Service and BLM to fight the blaze.
By noon on Saturday, the fire had spread to 3,827 acres—roughly the size it stayed until containment.
Following containment, crews from the Sawtooth National Forest and BLM-Twin Falls District (TFD) were “mopping up,” or cooling hot spots with hand tools and water.
“At the beginning of the fire, multiple structures were threatened
but that is not the case anymore,” Brizendine said in an interview Monday. “There’s no active fire left—it’s pretty much out.”
The fire zone spans more than three miles east to west between the Big and Little Wood Rivers north of Shoshone, with its easternmost portion about half a mile west of state Highway 75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In