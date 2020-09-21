Crews made progress over the weekend in their efforts to contain three fires burning on the Sawtooth National Forest.
The largest of these, the Badger Fire, has consumed 89,090 acres in Cassia and Twin Falls Counties. (The fire's footprint was amended down from nearly 100,000 acres over the weekend due to more accurate mapping.)
The Badger Fire prompted evacuation orders for residents of the Rock Creek and Dry Creek drainage areas late last week, but both orders were lifted on Sunday.
A total of 286 personnel have managed to contain 12 percent of the fire perimeter as of Monday morning, according to federal incident management system InciWeb. As before, full containment is not estimated until Oct. 31. The five responding crews are bolstered by 17 engines, five helicopters and six dozers.
The fire ignited on Sept. 12. Officials are still investigating the cause.
Meanwhile, crews tackling the Grouse Fire near Fairfield reached 40 percent containment as of Monday morning, according to InciWeb. Full containment of the 3,980-acre blaze is expected Oct. 1. A total of 102 personnel are combating the fire, the cause of which is still unknown.
Further north, the 2,211-acre Trap Fire near Stanley is now 25 percent contained, with 119 personnel on site. The fire began Sept. 14 and soon prompted partial closures of state Highway 21 northwest of Stanley.
Highway 21 is now open, as of Monday morning, but a recent update on the fire from the Forest Service warned a pilot car is in place from mile post 116 to 119 during fire crew work hours and intermittent closures of the highway are possible moving forward.
View the federal fire map and detailed incident reports at inciweb.nwcg.gov.
