There is a sizeable coyote population in and around the Wood River Valley. While some see the resilient species as a threat to domestic animals and livestock, others view them as a beneficial part of the environment.
Sherry Kraay, co-owner of Kraay’s Market & Garden in the Bellevue Triangle, recently heard a gunshot from her 20-acre Schoessler Lane property, where she operates a farm. She then saw two men retrieve a dead coyote from a neighbor’s field and put it into a truck.
Assuming they had shot from the road, which is illegal, Kraay told the Express that she confronted the men, got their license plate number and reported the incident to the Idaho Fish and Game Department.
“Coyotes are part of our family, as far as we are concerned,” Kraay told the Express. “They are part of the ecosystem and keep the rodent population down. Those people wouldn’t have been allowed to hunt them on our property. Some ranchers in the area support killing coyotes. They have a different mentality.”
Michael Wampler, a senior conservation officer for Idaho Fish and Game, responded to the report and questioned the alleged hunters. He said they denied shooting from a public roadway and that too much time had passed to determine “beyond reasonable doubt” whether or not they had violated the law.
Wampler said there is no season closure for hunting coyotes, and no bag limit on how many hunters can kill. All that is needed is a hunting license and permission to shot them on private property. No permission is needed on public lands.
“In my opinion, coyotes are probably one of the more resilient species in the country,” Wampler said. “Whether they are a problem depends on who you ask. People having spring calves right now and sheep operators are concerned about them. We’ve also had reports of aggressive coyotes on Skyline Drive in Sun Valley, aggressive toward dogs.”
Wampler said coyotes can serve an ecological function as scavengers.
“But we get calls to remove dead animals to keep coyotes from coming in. I’ve seen them chasing fawn deer and calf elk, as well as adult deer. They probably kill more pronghorn antelope than all other predators combined.”
Wampler said the area of Timmerman Junction, near where Kraay said she saw people hunting coyotes, has a high population of the animals.
“I once saw 13 coyotes on a two miles drive in the area, probably because there is little hunting pressure upon them,” he said. “I’ve seen them stand 30 yards from cars, unperturbed.”
Wampler said it would be difficult to say just how many coyotes there are in the Wood River Valley.
“We don’t track coyote populations,” he said.
For her part, Kraay said she likes seeing them around her farm.
“They don’t bother us at all,” she said. “We have chickens, dogs, cats and dogs and horses. It’s lovely down here until people start shooting.” ￼
