About $650,000 will be invested in a new project to conserve critical aquatic and riparian habitat in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service announced on Monday.
The project, part of the Great American Outdoors Act, aims to restore habitat for anadromous and resident salmonids and improve fishing opportunities, the Forest Service stated. The investment will also increase public and recreational access on the Salmon‐Challis National Forest.
The upcoming project will serve as a collaborative effort between the Shoshone‐Bannock Tribes and the Salmon‐Challis National Forest. It will involve the acquisition of property along Panther Creek, according to the Forest Service.
“Considering the Forest’s connection to the entire Pacific Northwest by way of Idaho’s economically important rivers, improving conditions for anadromous fish in this important tributary drainage is anticipated to have reverberating benefits to not only recreation economies, but also to the Tribes that rely on these fish and lands for subsistence and traditional fishing opportunities,” the Forest Service stated.
