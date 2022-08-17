Editor's Note

This story is part one of a series covering the past, present and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which was created by an act of Congress on Aug. 22, 1972. 

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, a largely undeveloped mountain region 40 miles north of the Ketchum that has been called “the jewel of Idaho.”

Efforts to preserve the Sawtooth Valley, Salmon River and surrounding mountains from development go back more than 100 years and continue to be marked by controversy.

Stanley Lake, 1940s

Campers photographed near Stanley Lake sometime in the 1940. The Union Pacific used photos like this one to attract outdoor enthusiasts to its Sun Valley Resort during summer and fall. At that time, most excursions into the Sawtooth Valley were led by guides. 

