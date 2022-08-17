Editor’s Note: This story is part one of a series covering the past, present and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which was created by an act of Congress on Aug. 22, 1972.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, a largely undeveloped mountain region 40 miles north of the Ketchum that has been called “the jewel of Idaho.”
Efforts to preserve the Sawtooth Valley, Salmon River and surrounding mountains from development go back more than 100 years and continue to be marked by controversy.
Thanks to the work of ardent conservation advocates, and compromises between ranchers, recreationists, federal agencies and political officials that span generations, the 760,000-acre mixed-use conservation area is now high on the list of visitors looking for mountain lakes, wildlife, scenery and outdoor activities.
In 1875, three years after the founding of Yellowstone National Park, the Idaho Statesman mentioned emerging support for the establishment of a similar national park in an around the Sawtooth Mountains. Idaho Judge Alanson Smith thought the Sawtooths deserved protections similar to Yellowstone’s, and was said to “fairly revel in the wonderful mountain scenery and the lakes containing red fish.”
Smith was referring to the teeming sockeye salmon that once spawned in Redfish Lake and several other lakes in the Sawtooth Valley. The valley’s Salmon River, home to a once abundant return of salmon from the Pacific Ocean, is flanked to the west by the jagged 30-by-20-mile-wide Sawtooth Mountain range with 40 peaks rising more than 10,000 feet.
By the turn of the 20th century, mining activity had diminished in the remote Sawtooth Valley. Overgrazing led President Teddy Roosevelt in 1905 to set aside a 3.5-million-acre forest reserve that became the Sawtooth, Challis and Boise National Forests, encompassing an area the size of Connecticut.
One of the first prominent advocates for environmental conservation in the area was Jean Conly Smith, an avid birdwatcher and amateur naturalist. Smith was a member of Boise’s Columbian Club, dedicated to “personal and community improvement and social reform.” Idaho’s women had won the right to vote in 1896, well before the 19th Amendment was passed in 1920 guaranteeing that right to all women in the country.
The Columbian Club founded Boise’s first public library and was affiliated with the Idaho Federation of Women’s Clubs, which had joined efforts by the Idaho State Automobile Association’s aggressive road-building efforts, reflecting the “See American First” campaign of that era to get tourists out of the cities and into the country’s natural wonders before hopping a ship to Europe.
Smith had explored the Sawtooths on camping trips and by 1912 had mobilized broad support among Idaho women’s groups to establish a national park in the Sawtooths. That year she took a 15-day trek with Boise National Forest Supervisor Emile Grandjean into the Sawtooths. The group saw a grizzly bear feeding on a mountain goat and toured many pristine streams and lakes while crossing 200 miles of rough country by horseback. Grandjean, Smith’s ally in conservation, once described the Sawtooths as “the Alps of America,” and had already been successful in creating Idaho’s first game park on the west side of the Sawtooths. Smith wanted to join the game park with a larger preserve to the east.
“This wonderful piece of Idaho scenery the club women of the state proposed to make either a state or National Park, where the beauties may not only be preserved but where it may be thrown open to the tourists of the world,” Smith wrote in the Statesman.
Smith petitioned Sen. William Borah and Congressman Burton French to write a bill in support of her effort. The Idaho Wool Growers Association opposed a national park as it would limit grazing for Idaho’s two million sheep. The U.S. Forest Service also opposed the national park, which would require transferring land from the Department of Agriculture, which houses the Forest Service, to the Interior Department.
Yet Smith’s grassroots advocacy prevailed, helped forward by support from newspaper editors. In 1915, the Idaho Legislature unanimously adopted a compromise resolution favoring a 145,00-acre national park. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Irvin Rockwell of Ketchum, a Chicago businessman with mining interests in Bellevue and an ownership interest in an electrical power company in the Wood River Valley.
As access, timber-cutting and grazing issues continued to be debated, Borah and Idaho Congressman Addison Smith advanced a bill to increase the park to 330,00 acres. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture D.F. Houston opposed it, saying the area did not warrant the increased level of protection a national park would afford.
Political wrangling continued for years. In 1926, representatives from both the Park Service and Forest Service toured the Sawtooth Basin and began to form plans to limit logging, develop campgrounds and improve roads. The committee decided the Forest Service should take charge moving forward. Yet arguments for and against a national park ensued and included opinions by Union Pacific, which was planning to build a 75-room hotel at the Sun Valley Resort. Hailey newspapers were in support of a park that was expected to bring a commercial boon to the area, and a rapid influx of visitors.
At a recreation conference in Hailey in 1936, Assistant Regional Forester C.J. Olson supported an alternative idea: a “Primitive Area,” which would encompass most of the Sawtooth Mountains but allow for some grazing and timber cutting and improved roads. The idea came to fruition the following year when Regional Forester R. H. Rutledge proposed what would eventually become the 200,942-acre Sawtooth Primitive Area—a place he hoped would become a playground “for masses of people who cannot penetrate into the more remote reaches of the Salmon River.”
Eventually, it was discovered that the Forest Service had been working behind the scenes to influence crucial national park supporters in the Wood River Valley who had been lobbying for road improvements over 8,200-foot Galena Summit into the Sawtooth Basin. If these people would switch sides, the Forest Service offered to improve the road.
“The representatives of Blaine County were given the choice between a national park or a road over Galena Summit,” Irvin Rockwell said in 1936. “A road was essential and therefore Congress was wired to withdraw the park bill.”
With 354 acres of grassland and 150,000 acres of forest, the Sawtooth Primitive Area provided restrictions on development. Yet the Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation pushed for a plan to pull Salmon River water from the Sawtooth Basin by way of a tunnel through the Sawtooths into the Boise River. Dams and reservoirs were proposed in Bear Valley and Marsh Creek, the headwaters of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
While the Park Service opposed irrigation projects in national parks, the Forest Service would not have been able to oppose a Congressional move to enact such a scheme.
In 1937, 25 years after Jean Conly Smith trekked into the Sawtooths with Emile Grandjean, another Columbia Club member was still calling out for national park status. Grace Barringer was quoted in the Boise Capital News as being critical of Primitive Area restrictions on what should be a more easily accessible region.
“Surely so remarkable and so striking a region as the Sawtooth Mountains should not be locked up in such a manner,” said Barringer, claiming it would be available only to “heavy pocketbook” people on mounted pack trains, while the Park Service would have instead provided access to “every degree of income,” with trails and roads for access.
Barringer felt that the Primitive Area’s allowance for sheep was a bad idea, likening them to “hooved locusts, devouring every leaf in sight,” reportedly quoting Sierra Club founder John Muir. She went on the quote Regional Forester Rutledge’s statement: “We wish to preserve an air of romance and mystery—inspirational qualities unblemished.”
The floor of the Sawtooth Valley still remained in peril, with mining companies planning dredge operations along the Salmon River, using machines like the monstrous Yankee Fork dredge near Sunbeam that operated until the 1950s, spitting out mounds of debris and tailings where there once were pristine riparian areas.
Idaho Sen. Seth Burstedt proposed a bill in 1953 to fight the powerful mining interests, which in some cases claimed they had priority over conservationists because they were mining important materials to help fight the Cold War. Burstedt said action should have been undertaken against such river destruction years earlier.
“My country and others as well have lost valuable recreation grounds from this abuse,” Burstedt said. “A horrible example is the Yankee Fork … one of the most attractive pleasure spots in Idaho and now a horrible mass of boulders that can never be restored.”
Mining interests faced off against conservationists who were gathering signatures on petitions in support of Sawtooth protections, including Bethine Church, the wife of a Boise attorney named Frank Church, who would go on to become a Democratic United States Senator from Idaho, ardent conservationist and primary proponent in the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in 1972.
While dredge-mining faced increasing restrictions, it was only in 1970 that Idaho Gov. Don Samuelson signed legislation banning it on Idaho rivers included in the Wild and Scenic Rivers system. The Salmon River below the Sawtooth Mountains became a designated river within this system in 1981.
Conservation advocates including Ted Trueblood and Ernie Day continued to rally support among politicians for protection of the Sawtooths, as grazing and lumbering interests lobbied politicians to oppose it.
Frank Church, elected as Idaho’s senator in 1956, revamped the national park proposal and, following passage of the Wilderness Act in 1964 (with Church’s help), it became apparent that a compromise “national recreation area” administered by the Forest Service would prevail over the 55-year effort started by Jean Conly Smith to establish Sawtooth National Park. Residential developments with hundreds of homes were planned for many acres within the Sawtooth Basin.
It appeared that conservation efforts might continue to languish for years to come, until news came out in 1968 about a mining operation in the White Cloud Mountains about 20 miles east of the Salmon River. The American Smelting and Refining Company, one of the largest mining companies in the world, was quietly beginning work at 9,000 feet to explore for molybdenite, which contains molybdenum, a metal used to strengthen steel.
ASARCO’s plan to mine near Castle Peak in an area that was home to bighorn sheep, mountain goats, bear and elk, galvanized support for conservation in the region and led to the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in 1972. ￼
See future issues of the Idaho Mountain Express for the second installment in this series, covering the creation and early years of the SNRA.
