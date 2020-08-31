A cold front is expected to bring widespread frost conditions to the Wood River Valley early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
“Near-freezing temperatures may damage crops and other sensitive vegetation,” the weather service stated.
According to the NWS, Ketchum has a “100 percent” chance of frost between 5 and 8 a.m. Tuesday. Overnight temperatures in Ketchum and Sun Valley should hover right above freezing at 34 degrees, the NWS said, while temperatures will dip into the 20s further north in Stanley.
The cold spell should dissipate mid-week, however, with temperatures projected to rise to the mid- and upper-80s in the Wood River Valley.
On Monday afternoon, weather service data indicated that elevations over 9,000 feet north of Ketchum were experiencing light snow showers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In