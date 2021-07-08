The city Sun Valley was asked last week if it would consider committing to a goal of using sustainable energy sources by a certain date.
Sun Valley Community School science teacher Scott Runkel, representing the Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley, posed the question to the City Council and Mayor Peter Hendricks at their meeting July 1. Runkle he would like the mayor to allow the organization to make a presentation to the City Council as a future agenda item. He said he has made presentations to other Blaine County cities and the county.
“There’s concern out there,” Runkel said.
Hendricks said he is not supportive of committing to certain actions by a specific date. The city supports clean energy, he said, and has been discussing ways to attain its own clean-energy goals. But Hendricks does not support setting a date without a specific plan for hitting the deadline.
Hendricks said he would allow the group to make a presentation if it brought a plan to reach the desired goals
