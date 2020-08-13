The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone, including the Salmon-Challis National Forest and parts of the Sawtooth National Forest, is now under “Very High” fire danger due to weather and fuel conditions, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a Wednesday press release.
“In very high fire danger, fires can start from most causes. The fires can spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition,” the Forest Service stated. “Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls.”
Forest officials are now reminding the public to be extremely cautious maintaining and extinguishing campfires. Anyone who starts a wildfire, even inadvertently, can be held liable for damages and firefighting costs, the Forest Service said.
Campers should always add water to their campfires and stir the embers until they are drowned. The Forest Service is also encouraging the public to use campfire rings or fire pans when building a campfire and refrain from smoking in wooded, grassy or brushy areas.
Ketchum banned them yesterday. The forest service is always slow. Not sure about down valley.
Well then , let’s ban campfires please?
[thumbup]
