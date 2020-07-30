North of Shoshone
The cities of Carey, Shoshone and Richfield have been placed under a heat advisory until midnight Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The cities will experience near-record temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees, with abnormally warm overnight lows in the mid-60s.

Residents could experience heat exhaustion or heatstroke if precautions are not taken, the Weather Service stated.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency—call 911,” it advised.

The weather service has offered the following tips to stay cool over the weekend:

  • Check up on relatives and neighbors over the phone.
  • Drink plenty of fluids.
  • Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles.
  • Stay out of the sun in an air-conditioned room.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, such as scheduling frequent rest breaks.
  • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
  • When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

