The cities of Carey, Shoshone and Richfield have been placed under a heat advisory until midnight Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The cities will experience near-record temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees, with abnormally warm overnight lows in the mid-60s.
Residents could experience heat exhaustion or heatstroke if precautions are not taken, the Weather Service stated.
“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency—call 911,” it advised.
The weather service has offered the following tips to stay cool over the weekend:
- Check up on relatives and neighbors over the phone.
- Drink plenty of fluids.
- Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles.
- Stay out of the sun in an air-conditioned room.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, such as scheduling frequent rest breaks.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
