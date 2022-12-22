Idaho Fish and Game staff have begun feeding elk alfalfa pellets at the Bullwhacker feed site west of Ketchum in order to keep herds from moving into residential Warm Springs.
The department will allot between 6 and 10 pounds of feed per animal per day through April 2023, when snow begins to melt off south-facing slopes and expose natural forage, Fish and Game said. Feed schedules will be adjusted depending on snow depth and temperature.
The Bullwhacker site—the only feed site in Idaho sanctioned by Fish and Game—has operated since the 1980s and generally feeds between 125 and 180 elk every winter. It was expanded in 2016 by about two acres.
This winter, Fish and Game is hoping the feed site will prevent elk from getting chased by off-leash dogs, hit by cars, caught in fences, trapped in household window wells and tangled in swing sets and other backyard objects.
Last week, a bull elk was ensnared in tennis court netting north of Hailey and freed by Fish and Game staff. Another bull elk died on Nov. 27 south of Ketchum after becoming entangled in a dream catcher decoration.
“A large number of deer and elk have become year-round or seasonal residents within communities throughout the Wood River Valley, leading to an increased number of human-wildlife conflicts in the winter,” Fish and Game stated.
Residents and visitors are asked to stay away from the feed shed in order to not disturb the elk. ￼
