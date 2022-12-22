17-02-15 elk feeding@.jpg

An Idaho Department of Fish and Game contractor pulls a load of feed for elk at the department’s Bullwhacker feeding site west of Board Ranch.

 Photo courtesy IDFG

Idaho Fish and Game staff have begun feeding elk alfalfa pellets at the Bullwhacker feed site west of Ketchum in order to keep herds from moving into residential Warm Springs.

The department will allot between 6 and 10 pounds of feed per animal per day through April 2023, when snow begins to melt off south-facing slopes and expose natural forage, Fish and Game said. Feed schedules will be adjusted depending on snow depth and temperature.

The Bullwhacker site—the only feed site in Idaho sanctioned by Fish and Game—has operated since the 1980s and generally feeds between 125 and 180 elk every winter. It was expanded in 2016 by about two acres.



