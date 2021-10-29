The Boise State Physics Astronomy outreach program has been awarded $1 million from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to build a partnership between the university and Idaho’s Central Dark Sky Reserve, the university announced on Friday.
The grant was specifically awarded to Brian Jackson, an associate professor in Boise State University’s physics department. The department will hire an astronomer-in-residence to “spend several weeks in Idaho and in the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, working on public outreach and education,” according to Friday’s news release.
The grant will also go toward a new STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) outreach program for Boise State astronomy undergraduates called AstroTAC, short for Astronomers in Training Assisting the Community. The group of undergraduates will conduct STEM outreach events at schools, afterschool programs and other community meetings with a focus on the Dark Sky Reserve, according to the university.
The $1 million in funding comes from NASA’s Science Activation Program, a network that connects community educators to NASA science experts. The program distributed a total of $35 million to eight institutions, among them Montana State University, which will conduct research on North America’s upcoming 2023 and 2024 solar eclipses using high-altitude balloons.
“Working together, we are proud to make these new awards to strengthen science across so many communities not typically served,” said Kristen Erickson, director of NASA’s Science Engagement and Partnerships division, in a press release.
The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve includes Sun Valley, Ketchum, Stanley and a large swath of the Sawtooth National Forest. At 906,000 acres, its size makes it the third largest dark-sky reserve in the world, after Mont-Megantic in Quebec and Aoraki Mackenzie in New Zealand.
Like its counterparts, the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve—established in 2017, making it the first of its kind in the U.S. and the 12th in the world—had to meet a long list of criteria, such as “an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights” and a “nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment.”
