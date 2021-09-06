The Boundary Fire swelled to 26,589 acres on Sept. 6 as dry conditions and gusty winds combined to amplify fire risk on the Salmon-Challis National Forest over Labor Day weekend. That’s double the size it was late last week.
The fire, which is burning 29 miles northwest of Stanley, is 20% contained, according to the Forest Service.
On Monday, the blaze extended northwest, burning through remote evergreen forests towards Morehead Lookout deep in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, the Forest Service said. One Type II crew, a helicopter and four engines are fighting the fire.
A lightning strike sparked the fire about two miles from the Boundary Creek boat launch near the Middle Fork of the Salmon River on Aug. 10. Since, authorities have limited access to the area—including to the launch, which is a popular put-in for rafting trips.
Given the location of the fire, crews are utilizing a "point protection" strategy to protect "values at risk"—that is, "property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor," the Forest Service said.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for parts of south-central Idaho until 9 p.m. on Monday, indicating “dangerous” fire conditions for the region. Forecasts call for a slight reprieve on Tuesday, followed by a return to breezy weather Wednesday.
Expect smoke from the fire to be visible in Stanley and throughout the Sawtooth Valley in the upcoming week—unless it's blocked out by the smoke from other fires. Smoke continues to drift into the area from the immense blazes burning portions of California and Oregon, the Forest Service said.
There are now 108 uncontained large fires burning across the county.
Fire danger remains high in the Salmon-Challis remains high through Labor Day. "Ensure your campfire is dead out," the Forest Service said in a statement late last week. "If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave! One less spark means one less wildfire."
Click here for more information on the Boundary Fire—including the most up-to-date information on closures. For information on wildfire smoke, visit idsmoke.blogspot.com.
