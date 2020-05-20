The Sawtooth Botanical Garden will follow a slightly modified schedule this summer in line with current COVID-19 recommendations.
While the garden’s popular Bug Zoo event has been postponed until the week of Sept. 23, its annual Garden Tour will proceed on July 25. This year’s tour will showcase gardens in the nearby Golden Eagle, Gimlet and Aspen Hollow neighborhoods and will be accessible by bicycle, the organization said in a statement Monday.
The garden’s annual gala fundraiser, Gimlets in the Garden, is still scheduled for Aug. 26, and will carry on with social distancing arrangements. Its seasonal Wildflower Walks and Garden of Infinite Compassion tours will be held virtually through June, Executive Director Jen Smith said, though after that the public will be able to attend in-person. Video streaming of the tours will most likely happen on Facebook Live, with archives posted to Vimeo, she said.
Past Wildflower Walks have included trips to flower hotspots such as Greenhorn Gulch, Trail Creek Summit and Centennial Marsh in Camas County. According to the garden’s website, Wildflower Walks begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Garden of Infinite Compassion tours begin at 10 a.m. Saturdays.
Starting Memorial Day weekend, the garden’s visitor center will be staffed seven days per week.
“Visitors are asked to stay away if they are feeling ill, practice good hand hygiene and consider wearing a mask when visiting, and be respectful of social distancing,” the organization stated.
The Sawtooth Botanical Garden is accessible from dawn until dusk. Admission from May through mid-October is $10 for couples or families and $5 for adults, and all health care and frontline workers enter free. If staff members are not present, the garden can be accessed through a “latched—never locked—gate that keeps opportunistic ungulates out,” it said.
The garden will also celebrate its 25th anniversary this year at the Gimlets in the Garden and Garden Tour events. To learn more about upcoming workshops and tours, visit sbgarden.org or call 208-726-9358.
