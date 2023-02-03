The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office has scheduled both in-person and virtual open-house meetings to help evaluate the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project, which calls for installing up to 400 wind turbines on federal, state and private lands northeast of Twin Falls.
The project—proposed by a company called Magic Valley Energy—aims to construct a commercial-scale wind-energy facility on land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties, with the affected area ranging up to 197,000 acres. The BLM is currently reviewing a draft environmental impact statement, which includes five alternatives, including an option to deny approval.
The project would include infrastructure, roads, power lines for electricity transmission, substations, maintenance facilities and a battery storage facility. It would have a generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts or more, according to the the BLM’s draft environmental impact statement.
