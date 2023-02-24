21-01-06 Elk Herd 13 Roland.jpg (copy)

The BLM’s winter road and trail closures are meant to maintain secluded winter habitat for big game herds.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Bureau of Land Management has restricted public access to portions of the Wood River Valley to protect wintering wildlife.

Those closures began Feb. 15.

The restrictions apply primarily to several of the south-facing slopes from North Picabo Road to East Fork/Triumph area on BLM-administered lands, including the popular trail Buttercup Ridge. Signs have been posted at all main access points.

