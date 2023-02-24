The Bureau of Land Management has restricted public access to portions of the Wood River Valley to protect wintering wildlife.
Those closures began Feb. 15.
The restrictions apply primarily to several of the south-facing slopes from North Picabo Road to East Fork/Triumph area on BLM-administered lands, including the popular trail Buttercup Ridge. Signs have been posted at all main access points.
Conditions are monitored monthly through a partnership alliance among the BLM, the cities of Bellevue and Hailey, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Blaine County Recreation District and the Wood River Land Trust to determine when the restriction will be lifted.
Trails that remain open include Quigley Road, Quigley Loop, Toe of the Hill, Olympia Gulch, Triumph Trail and the flat trails at the base of the hills in Old Cutters in Hailey. The public may continue to use the corridor roads and groomed trails in many of the drainage bottoms but are encouraged to refrain from traversing uphill on the identified slopes.
“Winter came early in the Wood River Valley, and we continue to experience cold temperatures, as well as additional snow accumulation,” said BLM Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin.“The time is right to enact this closure in these areas, as the wintering wildlife need our help to make it through the winter.”
According to the BLM, all forms of winter recreation can disturb deer and elk, displacing or preventing them from using winter range throughout the Wood River Valley. Late winter and early spring are the most difficult times for the animals, officials said. It is important that they minimize expending their energy, as they are living off fat reserves and there is little nutrition in the available forage.
The BLM requests that when people are recreating in other areas or immediately adjacent to the closed areas, they remain vigilant and avoid startling wildlife by looking ahead. If there are deer or elk in the area, they should not continue.
“Please recreate responsibly and follow posted recommendations, as we balance recreation opportunities and human-wildlife conflicts,” the BLM stated in a press release.
For additional information, visit the wildlife smart communities website, wrvwildlifesmart.org/seasonal-restrictions-for-wildlife/ or contact BLM Shoshone Outdoor Recreation Planner John Kurtz at 208-732-7296, Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz at 208-788-9815 or Wood River Land Trust Lands Program Manager Keri York at 208-788-3947. ￼
