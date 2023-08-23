The federal Bureau of Land Management announced last week that more than 106,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands in the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project area northeast of Twin Falls will continue to be kept open for the project for two more years.
During that time, the lands will not be “appropriated,” meaning they cannot be sold or have mining claims filed under public land laws, the BLM stated in a news release.
“This extension is subject to valid, existing rights and will allow the BLM time to complete its analysis and determine whether to authorize the renewable-energy project,” the agency stated.
The project—proposed by Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of New York-based LS Power—calls for constructing a commercial-scale wind-energy facility on federal, state and private lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties, with the affected area ranging up to 197,000 acres. It would include infrastructure, roads, power lines for electricity transmission, substations, maintenance facilities and a battery storage facility.
The BLM’s draft environmental impact statement includes five alternatives, including a “no action” option to deny approval. The BLM has identified two “preferred” alternatives, one that calls for a maximum of 378 turbines on a total project area of 146,000 acres and another that calls for a maximum of 269 turbines on a project area of about 122,000 acres. The turbines would reach a maximum height of 740 feet.
Magic Valley Energy’s “proposed action” would build up to 400 turbines in corridors, with the total project area spanning slightly more than 197,000 acres. The developed corridors would cover approximately 84,000 acres, mostly on BLM lands.
The fourth alternative to permit the project would allow up to 280 turbines on an area of about 110,000 acres.
The project’s electricity generation is estimated at 1,000 megawatts or more, the BLM has stated.
On Aug. 20, 2021, the BLM temporarily set aside the application area for the project for two years.
“The extension is an administrative procedure that allows us to complete our in-depth analysis of the Lava Ridge Wind Project,” said BLM Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney. “It simply reduces the possibility of competing applications while the review is underway.”
In its news release, the BLM stated that a factor in its decision could be directives from the White House and Congress.
“The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio and support the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035,” it stated. “Congress also directed in the Energy Act of 2020 for the BLM to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025.”
The BLM has stated that it expects to issue a decision on the application by the fall, but the schedule is subject to change. ￼
Those of us that lived through many promises on nuclear in the 1970s and 1980s - that were followed up by loan defaults such as WPPSS (in Washington State and pronounced "whoops") in the 1980s have a hard time believing. That plus melt downs at 3 Mile island, Chernobyl, etc. Wind energy is not perfect, but it is a mature, proven power source. Anyone can drive to Palm Springs from LA and see hundreds of wind turbines and no one has to glow in the dark to make them work. How many Hilliary weather extremes do we need to endure before we launch the next moon shot sized effort to quell climate change?
Perry's comment that none of this power is destined for Idaho is false. Don't let the wacko's fool you. Do you own research.
Well, you are wrong. I would point you to MGE’s project website. They do claim “power for Idaho” on it, so you may have been confused by their obfuscation. Theoretically, they could sell powe to IPC. But that is not their intent and they have no generation contracts with IPC. Here’s: the source: https://www.magicvalleyenergy.com/
which whacko are you?
I am stunned that Mr. Foley neglects to mention that none of this power is destined for Idaho--it is to be "exported" to California. NYC company, using large amounts of almost free land in Idaho, to sell power to CA. Why can't they build this in CA? Because CA regulations are prohibitive. Idaho gets almost nothing out of this project. Almost every elected official in Idaho has come out against this project--why isn't that mentioned in this article? Yes, I am anti-wind (but not pro-fossils)--I write a lot about why on LinkedIn (they raise costs, are uneconomic without taxpayer subsidies (yes--true of many energy sources), are energy inefficient, make the rest of the grid less efficient, increase dependence on China, need to be rebuilt every 20 years, are massively land inefficient, require fossil fuel back up, etc.). This project would be a travesty for Idaho.
Which is worst; Greg Foley`s omission of your assumption, or, the omission of your own advocacy for nuclear energy?
Well, he gets paid to inform the public and is controlled by a left of center biased editorial policy. I don’t get paid by anyone but a battery company that would benefit from more wind energy, and I like to do the math. I came to the nuclear conclusion based on my research that it is the only way to deal with global warming fast enough. That’s not my opinion, it’s based on the various climate models that are out there. But if it makes you feel better, I am happy to disclose my personal conclusion that nuclear would be better (more efficient and ultimately more cost effective) than wind to generate clean energy. In a previous post on Magic Valley I provided some of math of wind. Things have only gotten worse for wind (more expensive) since I posted that.
10-12 years and $6-7 billion is not fast or cheap, provided everything goes perfectly.
http://large.stanford.edu/courses/2017/ph241/park-k2/
St. Lucie Power Plant shut down because of Hurricane Matthew
https://www.tcpalm.com/story/weather/hurricanes/2016/10/06/st-lucie-power-plant-hurricane-matthew/91698020/
Georgia nuclear rebirth arrives 7 years late, $17B over cost
https://apnews.com/article/georgia-nuclear-power-plant-vogtle-rates-costs-75c7a413cda3935dd551be9115e88a64
all the anti-nuclear posts here show a fundamental misunderstanding of how nuclear works and its historical contributions to the US. The cost and time citations are real, but this is quickly fixable if Washington became less anti-nuclear and regulated it based on science rather than religion. China builds the exact same AP1000 for 1/3 the cost in 1/3 the time. Even countries like Indonesia, Uganda, Ghana and Pakistan are building nuclear power plants. Check out Jack Devanney's substack on nuclear if you want the facts about anything nuclear related (especially nuclear waste, radiation). Note that nuclear, even with Fukushima and Chernobyl, has been as safe or safer than wind/solar. MSRs are even safer. And it does not require fossil fuel backup or expensive batteries with only 4hrs of back up like wind/solar (see Magic Valley's battery back up plan). It takes a fraction of the footprint, last 4-5x as long and can be built next to a coal plant for no additional transmission costs (check out the Magic Valley requirements for transmission). It makes the grid more stable, rather than less stable. We have enough fuel in the US to ensure energy independence (80% of the wind supply chain is from China).
as for time and expense, how long do you think Magic Valley has been in process and will be until completed, and at what cost?
“China builds the exact same AP1000 for 1/3 the cost in 1/3 the time.” Um, a communist country known for exploiting slave labor.
“It takes a fraction of the footprint, last 4-5x as long and can be built next to a coal plant” Oh goody, a coal plant too.
“We have enough fuel in the US to ensure energy independence”. Energy independence is not the primary goal; i.e Hilary, Lahaina, Arizona in this month alone
As far as exporting the energy out of state, this is no different than farmers and ranchers exporting their goods out of state or country. They are private corporations using our resources and environment to produce goods for their own profit. I much prefer a wind farm to a pig farm.
@native, you don’t seem to understand how economics, agriculture, global warming, or energy work. Plenty of free courses on these topics on the internet.
I know sciolism when I see it.
