Magic Valley Energy’s proposed plan calls for erecting up to 400 wind turbines and associated infrastructure on about 197,000 acres of land about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls.

 Image courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management

The federal Bureau of Land Management announced last week that more than 106,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands in the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project area northeast of Twin Falls will continue to be kept open for the project for two more years.

During that time, the lands will not be “appropriated,” meaning they cannot be sold or have mining claims filed under public land laws, the BLM stated in a news release.

“This extension is subject to valid, existing rights and will allow the BLM time to complete its analysis and determine whether to authorize the renewable-energy project,” the agency stated.

