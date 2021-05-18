21-04-14 Indian Creek fire 3.jpg (copy)

With serious drought conditions persisting and wildfire season already underway (the fire pictured occurred out Indian Creek in mid-April), the Bureau of Land Management has issued a fire prevention order.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

A fire prevention order issued by the Bureau of Land Management last week will remain in effect on public land in Idaho until Oct. 20, the BLM’s Idaho Fire Program announced.

Anyone possessing or using fireworks, exploding targets, steel-core ammunition or pyrotechnically charged ammunition on BLM-managed land will be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and possible imprisonment.

“Preventable wildfires threaten lives, property and precious resources every year. Firefighters are needed more than ever to keep Americans safe, so please, do your part to prevent human-caused wildfires,” the Idaho Fire Program stated.

Anyone who causes a wildland fire will be responsible for “total suppression and damage costs incurred,” according to the agency.

The following actions are prohibited on BLM land:

  • Discharging, using or possessing fireworks.
  • Discharging a firearm using incendiary (prohibited year-round), tracer (prohibited year-round) or steel component ammunition.
  • Shooting at steel or ferrous material(s) in an area with dry vegetation.
  • Burning, igniting or possessing exploding targets.
