A fire prevention order issued by the Bureau of Land Management last week will remain in effect on public land in Idaho until Oct. 20, the BLM’s Idaho Fire Program announced.
Anyone possessing or using fireworks, exploding targets, steel-core ammunition or pyrotechnically charged ammunition on BLM-managed land will be subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and possible imprisonment.
“Preventable wildfires threaten lives, property and precious resources every year. Firefighters are needed more than ever to keep Americans safe, so please, do your part to prevent human-caused wildfires,” the Idaho Fire Program stated.
Anyone who causes a wildland fire will be responsible for “total suppression and damage costs incurred,” according to the agency.
The following actions are prohibited on BLM land:
- Discharging, using or possessing fireworks.
- Discharging a firearm using incendiary (prohibited year-round), tracer (prohibited year-round) or steel component ammunition.
- Shooting at steel or ferrous material(s) in an area with dry vegetation.
- Burning, igniting or possessing exploding targets.
Hmmm Parker gulch , triumph gulch . Perhaps the Ranger could get off his duff . Been asking him since he came in board . BLM is super lazy just so y’all know .
