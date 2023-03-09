The Bureau of Land Management has extended the public comment period on the proposed plans for the Lava Ridge Wind Project, which calls for installing up to 400 wind turbines on federal, state and private lands northeast of Twin Falls.

The agency’s Twin Falls District last week extended the close of the comment period on the project’s draft environmental impact statement from March 21 to April 20.

“The depth of the analysis in the impact statement has prompted many to request the public comment period be extended to allow more time for people to study the document,” BLM Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney said. “We are hopeful this extra time will alleviate concerns about being able to fully digest the document to allow for robust public feedback.”

