The Bureau of Land Management has extended the public comment period on the proposed plans for the Lava Ridge Wind Project, which calls for installing up to 400 wind turbines on federal, state and private lands northeast of Twin Falls.
The agency’s Twin Falls District last week extended the close of the comment period on the project’s draft environmental impact statement from March 21 to April 20.
“The depth of the analysis in the impact statement has prompted many to request the public comment period be extended to allow more time for people to study the document,” BLM Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney said. “We are hopeful this extra time will alleviate concerns about being able to fully digest the document to allow for robust public feedback.”
The project—proposed by Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate on New York-based LS Power—has submitted plans to construct a commercial-scale wind-energy facility on land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties, with the affected area ranging up to 197,000 acres. The project would include infrastructure, roads, power lines for electricity transmission, substations, maintenance facilities and a battery storage facility.
The draft EIS includes five alternatives, including an option to deny approval. The BLM has identified two preferred alternatives, one that calls for a maximum of 378 turbines on a project area of 146,000 acres and another that calls for a maximum of 269 turbines on a project area of about 122,000 acres. The turbines would reach a maximum height of 740 feet.
Public comments can be submitted:
- . Click on the “Participate Now” button to the right of the document link. Enter your comment and information, then click “Submit.”
- By email to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov.
- By hand or U.S. Mail enclosed in an envelope labeled “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS” to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F St., Shoshone, ID 83352.
The draft EIS can be viewed through the ePlanning project site. The BLM cannot guarantee that personal identifying information submitted with comments is withheld from public review. ￼
