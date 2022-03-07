BLM asks recreationists to observe seasonal closures, avoid wildlife disturbances

The city of Hailey’s uphill “no-dog” zones continue to remain in effect to protect mule deer and elk concentrated on lower-elevation winter ranges, according to John Kurtz, outdoor recreation planner for the Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office.
The closures were implemented by the BLM, city of Hailey and Wood River Land Trust on Jan. 11 in response to reports of dogs displacing wildlife from critical habitat. They will stay place until further notice, Kurtz said.
Uphill dog-walking remains prohibited on Red Devil Mountain, Hangman Gulch and Olympia Gulch immediately east of Woodside subdivision. Dog owners should also refrain from using the trails on Buttercup Hill and Radio Tower Hill at the northeast end of Quigley Canyon, according to the BLM.
Kurtz said out of all forms of nonmotorized recreation, dog-walking—especially along Quigley Road—has led to the most conflict with ungulates because dogs can be perceived as wolves or coyotes from a distance.
“We might think, ‘I only made them move a little bit.’ But if there are 20 or 30 or maybe 100 other people using that same area, and everybody is impacting them a little bit, those little bits add up to a lot of impact,” he said. “If you see wildlife, don’t wait for them to move or keep walking. Once you see them it’s important to do your due diligence: turn around and find a new place to recreate.”
Last week, Kurtz joined representatives from the Idaho Conservation League, Blaine County Recreation District and Idaho Department of Fish and Game to share tips with the public on how to limit stress on deer and elk while in the backcountry.
Mike McDonald, Magic Valley region wildlife manager with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, described the Wood River Valley’s historic winter ranges—mostly wind-blown, south-facing ridges—as “bottlenecks” for ungulates. Every time deer and elk herds are startled, they collectively burn valuable fat reserves and survival chances decrease, he said.
“I cannot tell you how many calls we get from people concerned about deer and elk because they’re just laying there, and they’ve been laying there all day. That’s an adaptive strategy to conserve energy,” he said. “Good-condition winter habitat can slow their rate of decline but it won’t reverse it.”
Backcountry skiing, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing and snowmobiling can also impact wintering wildlife in their most vulnerable state, he said. Kurtz noted that good skiing conditions in the south valley—a deep-enough base and good snow quality on north aspects—drew throngs of skiers to the backcountry in late December and January, resulting in some disturbance.
“When there is enough snow and low avalanche [danger], people don't want to drive 20-50 miles one way from mid or south valley to north of Ketchum to go skiing when they can go from their house or drive across town to access good skiing,” Kurtz said.
Josh Johnson, Central Idaho conservation associate with the Idaho Conservation League, cautioned against ascribing blame to any particular backcountry user group.
“COVID really accelerated all of this [increase in recreation]. You had more people wanting to live in places like the Wood River Valley where you can easily get outside, and recreation was an outlet through the pandemic for people who already lived here,” he said.
Mark Davidson, executive director of the Blaine County Recreation District, said he would like to see a “more inclusive” outdoor environment where trail users are more “willing to go to that trailhead that has a ton of people parked there and share it with others.”
“Of course, the outdoors is largely represented by upper-middle-class, upper-class white people. From a BCRD perspective, we want more people engaged in the outdoors because the more engaged they are, the more they care about [wildlife],” he said.
Kurtz recommended that if hikers see deer or elk on a ridge, they turn around and encourage anyone behind them to do the same.
“Notifying people in a friendly way can go a long way in building community and a healthy respect for the landscape,” he said.
The panel discussion also focused on the BLM’s new annual and conditional winter closures in the Wood River Valley, which went into effect in March 2021.
Kurtz said many residents aren't aware of the map updates.
“We take these closures very seriously," Kurtz said. "It’s not just a ‘please’. A lot of work and thought goes into [each restriction], and it’s not just one person doing this."
Here are five things to know about the new restrictions:
1. Three of the valley’s main annual motorized closure areas were significantly expanded last year.
The BLM’s motorized closure area east of Bellevue previously included only Muldoon and Martin canyons. Now, it runs north-south from Quigley Canyon to Muldoon Canyon.
The BLM’s motorized closure area west of Bellevue previously included only Colorado Gulch, Lees Gulch, Star Gulch and Townsend Gulch. It now extends further to the southwest from Bunker Hill to Hot Springs Landing.
The Picabo Hills motorized closure area from Priest Road to Cove Ranch Road was expanded to the north and east. It now covers two new areas: Lookout Mountain to Bell Mountain and Jasper Flats to Schultz Canyon.
2. Other areas that are currently closed to motorized vehicles include:
All BLM land north of East Fork and Greenhorn Gulch, including Elkhorn Gulch and Cold Springs Gulch
Triumph Gulch and Decker Gulch out East Fork
Camp Creek and Camas Flats near Doniphan
The Big Beaver drainage in Camas County
Elk Mountain in the Little Wood Drainage
The Friedman Creek Wilderness Study Area in the Pioneer Range
3. The BLM can authorize conditional, non-motorized land closures if it finds that any non-motorized activity—for example, dog-walking—is negatively impacting wildlife. Conditional restrictions can also bar human entry from a region.
4. All conditional closures must fall within either an annual motorized restriction area or a pre-established conditional restriction area, as shown on the map. Such closures are announced in concert with adjoining jurisdictions and landowners, such as the city of Hailey or Wood River Land Trust.
5. The following non-motorized closure areas are not currently in effect but could become effective later this winter:
Deer Creek
Croy Creek to Kelly Gulch
Lambs Gulch, Democrat Gulch and Bullion Gulch
Rocky Butte to Tip Top Mine
Ohio Gulch east to Finley Gulch
Slaughterhouse to Martin Canyon Road
