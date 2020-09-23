The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office has issued a special recreation permit to Little Wood Outfitters for guided hunting trips in Game Unit 49 within Blaine County.
Wolves, black bears, moose, cougars, mule deer, elk and pronghorn will be hunted.
Clients will have the option of using dogs to tree, or isolate, bears and cougars, and bears can be hunted using bait. Transportation options for clients include ATVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, mules and horses, according to BLM Field Manager Codie Martin. “Spike,” or temporary, camping will be permitted for up to two weeks on BLM land.
For more information on the decision, BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner John Kurtz can be reached at 208-732-7296.
