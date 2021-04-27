The Big Wood River Basin has received about half the precipitation it normally does in April, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
On Tuesday, the county’s six SNOTEL stations—located out Chocolate Gulch, Dollarhide Summit, Galena Summit, Deadend Canyon, Enid Gulch and Park Creek Campground—recorded 13.7 inches of accumulated precipitation for this water year. For the water season, which starts in October, that equates to 64% of normal.
In typical water years, the Big Wood Basin will have accumulated about 21.4 inches of precipitation by April 27. At this time last year, Blaine County’s SNOTEL stations recorded 13.2 inches of accumulated precipitation, putting 2021’s month-to-date accumulations remarkably close to 2020’s.
Blaine County has also hit consecutive record lows for soil moisture content since last Wednesday, according to the NRCS. On Tuesday, soil saturation at four county SNOTEL stations was listed at 48%, well below the previously established record low for that day—58%—recorded in 2011.
According to researchers from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, larger wildfires are more likely to occur when soils preceding fire season are drier than normal.
This month’s dry soil conditions and lower-than-normal precipitation coincide with ongoing “severe to extreme” drought conditions in northern Blaine County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
