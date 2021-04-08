The Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to officially declare their support for U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s Northwest in Transition plan, having drafted a letter in favor of the concepts outlined in the proposal.
While the specific details of Simpson’s plan to breach four dams on the lower Snake River remain a work in progress, Blaine commissioners reiterated on Tuesday that they are in favor of the general concepts involved and would like to see discussions on the issue move forward.
“I look forward to our opportunity to listen to some of the details that are being fleshed out,” Commission Chairman Dick Fosbury said.
The proposal includes a number of suggestions to break an “unsustainable cycle of conflicts over salmon and energy” in the Northwest, as outlined in a one-page fact sheet on the plan, with proposed measures to replace the agricultural and energy-related benefits of the dams.
The proposal was drafted after more than 300 meetings over the past three years with stakeholders, tribe leaders and elected representatives, according to Simpson’s webpage on the plan.
Fosbury on Tuesday acknowledged that not all counties have shown support for the plan, with some expressing concerns about the potential economic impacts.
“But at the same time, I believe from my engineering perspective that there are solutions that can be provided,” Fosbury said. “This is an important issue to continue to make progress on.”
The city of Stanley has also expressed its support for the proposal.
