As the Wood River Valley experiences severe drought conditions, county officials are taking additional steps this summer to prevent potential wildfires from breaking out.
Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday passed two measures that will be in effect through the end of October: one to ban fireworks during fire season, as other valley cities have done this week, and another to prohibit the shooting of exploding targets.
Going forward, it will be a misdemeanor for any person who isn’t a peace officer to “discharge a firearm into or towards any explosive device” during Idaho’s fire season, according to the ordinance passed Tuesday. The ordinance will be in effect from May 1 through October 31 each year.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Angenie McCleary favored “anything we can do to encourage people to help make good choices in the summer and prevent fires,” she said.
An exploding target was the cause of the local Sharps Fire, which burned 65,000 acres of land and caused more than $9 million worth of damage in 2018.
In the years since then, Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, has made multiple efforts in the statehouse to pass a state law prohibiting the use of exploding targets on state lands during fire season.
The Sharps Fire was the largest wildfire in the county since the Beaver Creek Fire, which burned roughly 115,000 acres in 2015. Bellevue resident Ryan Jensen started the Sharps Fire on July 29, 2018, when he shot a Tannerite target, which are banned on federal public land in Idaho from May 10 through Oct. 10 due to fire risk.
Jensen was charged with one count of setting fire to “timber or prairie lands,” a misdemeanor under Idaho code carrying a maximum punishment of six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine. He was sentenced in 2020 to spend five days in jail, complete 400 hours of community service, and pay restitution totaling $303,300.
