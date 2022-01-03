Blaine County has launched a new survey in partnership with the Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities to track wildlife sightings in the area and alert Fish and Game officials to potential human-wildlife encounters.
 
The survey, found at https://bit.ly/3ERZlbs, will "inform management actions that keep residents and their pets safe and ensures wildlife remains healthy and wild," the county stated Monday morning.
 
"If you are out and about and happen to see wildlife, you can use this survey and help us track where wildlife are hanging out so we can better protect them and you," the county stated.
 
Blaine County also stressed the need for giving big-game animals wide berth and keeping dogs leashed. 
 
"Deer and elk must minimize the amount of energy they expend in the winter in order to survive, so it is important that we respect their space," the county stated Monday. 

 

Tags

Load comments