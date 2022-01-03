Blaine County asks residents to report wildlife sightings
New survey part of local "Wildlife Smart Communities" initiative
- By EXPRESS STAFF
-
-
- 1
Blaine County has launched a new survey in partnership with the Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities to track wildlife sightings in the area and alert Fish and Game officials to potential human-wildlife encounters.
The survey, found at https://bit.ly/3ERZlbs, will "inform management actions that keep residents and their pets safe and ensures wildlife remains healthy and wild," the county stated Monday morning.
"If you are out and about and happen to see wildlife, you can use this survey and help us track where wildlife are hanging out so we can better protect them and you," the county stated.
Blaine County also stressed the need for giving big-game animals wide berth and keeping dogs leashed.
"Deer and elk must minimize the amount of energy they expend in the winter in order to survive, so it is important that we respect their space," the county stated Monday.
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
Give 2021 the grade it deserves:
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 cases surge in Blaine County
- Report: Blaine County real estate prices rise amid housing shortage
- Blaine County’s risk deemed ‘high’ as COVID-19 case rate soars to 2021 peak
- Ketchum continues push for public use of hot springs
- 'King' Karl owned 2021
- COVID-19 brought roller coaster to Idaho, Blaine County
- Snow removal presents a bevy of issues, costs for Ketchum
- Bellevue issues boil advisory for city water
- SVED: Most of new valley residents are over 61
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate hitting new highs
Images
Commented
- Vax proof is good business (27)
- In Ketchum, some businesses requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination (22)
- Report: Blaine County real estate prices rise amid housing shortage (19)
- Ketchum vows to not enforce federal immigration laws (19)
- Ketchum P&Z voted to make our problems worse (15)
- In Mackay, mine redevelopment puts a small town at a crossroads (15)
- COVID-19 brought roller coaster to Idaho, Blaine County (15)
- Ketchum housing initiatives start to take shape (14)
- Snow removal presents a bevy of issues, costs for Ketchum (12)
- Governor appoints Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to Statehouse post (11)
- Call on Ketchum to limit short-term rentals (9)
- Illegal parking strains Hailey snow operations, city reports (9)
- Ketchum eyes plan to hire lobbyist for resort cities (9)
- Galena Lodge belongs to all of us. Help support it (8)
- Ketchum leaders appoint new P&Z commissioner (6)
- Local-option taxes lead to fiscal fortune in the valley (6)
- Changes to Sun Valley ‘hillside ordinance’ finalized (6)
- The Chamber looks to increase 'tourist tax' flow into Hailey (6)
- Stand in the place where you live (5)
- Manchin offers the Democrats a lifeline (5)
- Responsible gun owners need to be heard (5)
- Ketchum takes steps on rental regulation, housing fee (5)
- A 'Fawn'd' Farewell (4)
- Valley People: From reptiles to man’s best friend with Dr. Karsten Fostvedt (4)
- What if you could own a share of Galena Lodge? (4)
- Involved parties quiet on future of infamous Ketchum ‘hole’ (4)
- Hospital to ramp up testing as state reports jump in omicron COVID-19 cases (4)
- 104-unit apartment project in Hailey clears P&Z (4)
- Friedman operations hit new highs in November (4)
- SVED: Most of new valley residents are over 61 (4)
- Lawsuit challenges Idaho's recent wolf-trapping bill (3)
- Ketchum hopes to clear confusion over winter parking (3)
- Idaho's leaders can lower barriers to fair housing (3)
- When will America stop letting school kids be gunned down? (3)
- F&G to assess big-game herds from helicopter (3)
- County P&Z continues discussion on legality of 'tiny homes on wheels' (3)
- Housing Authority appoints two new board members (3)
- Alternatives to bigger jails aren't a partisan issue (2)
- Housing crisis prompted range of responses in 2021 (2)
- Hailey to leave mask order intact through holidays (2)
- Idaho's economy continues to strengthen (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate hitting new highs (2)
- R-E-S-P-E-C-T (2)
- Supply is down, prices are up, and Idahoans are worried (2)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk kept at ‘moderate’ (2)
- Unsung heroes: Saluting the valley’s lesser-known essential workers (2)
- Abortion debates should center on equal rights (2)
- Resolutions for a better New Year (2)
- How the beauty of Sun Valley shapes its art (2)
- Plan to party (2)
- For Ketchum, a step forward to preserve the past (2)
- Blaine County's COVID-19 risk level stays ‘moderate’ (2)
- Ketchum advances plan to protect pieces of history (2)
- It's time to talk about the airport (2)
- 'King' Karl owned 2021 (2)
- Sun Valley lights up for Christmas Eve (2)
- District 26 Democrats nominate 3 for Idaho House seat (2)
- Hailey leaders reappoint P&Z commissioners (1)
- Bellevue considers seeking 'resort city' status to cover tourist impacts on services (1)
- 'Responsible' gun owner wrote an irresponsible opinion (1)
- The mountain is calling (1)
- Sun Valley leaders OK changes to 'Sunshine' project (1)
- 'Large' avalanches likely today, SAC says (1)
- Ketchum plans to move public recycling site (1)
- Idaho unemployment rate drops (1)
- A noble 'Claus': Longtime friend remembers the man behind the red coat (1)
- Days Are Numbered For Old Ketchum City Hall (1)
- Ketchum inches closer to reaching Warm Springs Ranch goal (1)
- History shouldn’t hammer today (1)
- County mulls change to allow 'tiny homes on wheels' (1)
- Blaine County Education Foundation raises over $80,000 for local teachers (1)
- In Hailey, 'tourist tax' collections stay in good shape (1)
- Ketchum continues push for public use of hot springs (1)
- Chase Josey rips into sixth place at Copper Mountain superpipe finals (1)
- Rev. Ronald Wekerle returns to Idaho after service in Latin America and studies in Rome (1)
- Blaine County seeks sustainability fellow (1)
- This holiday, remember what makes our Valley special (1)
- Sen. Johnny Isakson will be missed (1)
- Researchers extend Blaine County COVID-19 study (1)
- Postal workers get a special delivery (1)
- Is the American Dream fading in the West? (1)
- Supporter offers $1M match for Warm Springs Ranch campaign (1)
- Blaine County asks residents to report wildlife sightings (1)
- Sawtooth Forest seeks input on grant proposals (1)
- F&G opens elk feed site out Warm Springs (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Calling IF@g is a death sentence for any animal you call about . Please remover that . They are NOT a conservation agency but a “culling” agency .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In