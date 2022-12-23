Wildlife biologists from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will conduct a series of flights in south-central Idaho this month and next month to gather data on mule deer, elk and pronghorn populations, Fish and Game announced.
Biologists are specifically looking at herd composition, size and health to determine whether hunting rules need to be adjusted in the spring. Residents should not be alarmed to see a Bell 47G helicopter flying low above the trees.
According to Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald, most flights this month will focus on offspring-mother and male-female ratios. Other flights will look at the number of ungulates in specific game management units or groups of units. Heading into the new year, Fish and Game will transition to capture operations—net-gunning and radio-collaring mule deer, elk, and pronghorn. The radio collars help biologists monitor winter survival, mortality and movement patterns.
