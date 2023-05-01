Update, 5:15 p.m., May 1:

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for sections of Hailey along the Big Wood River. 

"The river will rise above flood stage [5 feet] late tonight. The river is expected to be near or slightly below flood stage during the daytime hours for the next several days. But, the river will rise to above flood stage during the night over the next several days," the warning states. "Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks."

Flood preparations were well underway in Hailey’s Della View neighborhood on Monday, May 1, as residents worked to fill sandbags and water barriers.

Much of the Wood River Valley remains under a federal flood advisory until further notice, the National Weather Service's Pocatello Office reiterated Monday afternoon. The notice was first issued on Wednesday ahead of warm temperatures and melting snow.

The forecast came to pass through the weekend. After several days of highs topping 70F, the river is expected to approach the 5-foot mark Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

Floodwater obstructs War Eagle Drive on Monday, May 1.
Sandbags protect a garage on War Eagle Drive.

