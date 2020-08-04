The Big Wood River in Ketchum—once again—hit its lowest-ever recorded flows on Monday, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
On Aug. 3, a USGS gauge site near the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters north of Ketchum recorded a flow rate of 56.7 cubic feet per second. The minimum-flow record for that date, 58 cfs, was previously set in 1961.
Earlier this year, the Big Wood also beat previous low-flow records for dates in May and June.
The Big Wood’s low flows this summer can be attributed to both modest snowpack this past winter and ongoing drought conditions.
To read more about the drought affecting much of Blaine County, click here.
