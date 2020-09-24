The Big Wood River in Ketchum consecutively hit its lowest-ever recorded flows this month between Sept. 1 and Sept. 24, according to U.S. Geological Survey data collected at the gauge site near the Sawtooth National Recreation Headquarters.
That trend is likely to continue throughout the rest of September. On Thursday, the gauge site picked up a reading of 40.7 cubic feet per second (cfs), around 6 cfs below the previous low-flow record of 47 recorded in 1966.
August 2020 also beat out previous low-flow records observed in the 1960s, with only three days out of the month—Aug. 1, 2 and 5—flowing at higher rates.
Severe drought conditions persist in Blaine County, according to the U.S. Drought Portal. In September, conditions in the Wood River Valley ranked as “severe,” indicating water shortages and likely crop and pasture loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
And Landscaping keeps going at an all time high, with zero regulations !
Sounds like some irrigation pumps need to be turned off! That’d raise the river level! Save the fish!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In