The Bald Mountain Stewardship Project has made progress since resuming its tree-thinning work on Baldy in July. The project removes unhealthy tree strands from 920 acres of U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management land at the popular Sun Valley ski area. These efforts address forest health and reduce hazardous fuels on the mountain—a vital undertaking during wildfire season. The thinning process will be wrapping soon as the Sun Valley Company prepares for the oncoming ski season.

