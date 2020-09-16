The Bald Mountain Stewardship Project has made progress since resuming its tree-thinning work on Baldy in July. The project removes unhealthy tree strands from 920 acres of U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management land at the popular Sun Valley ski area. These efforts address forest health and reduce hazardous fuels on the mountain—a vital undertaking during wildfire season. The thinning process will be wrapping soon as the Sun Valley Company prepares for the oncoming ski season.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Donald Trump Jr. to speak at Stanley fundraiser
- More than 9,000 acres in Sawtooth National Forest are on fire
- Grocery Outlet Bargain Market coming to Hailey
- WRHS staff, student test positive for COVID-19
- State investigates dewatering incident in East Fork
- The Roundup: Monday, Sept. 14
- The Roundup: Friday, Sept. 11
- Idaho’s wild wolves
- Two wildfires burning in Sawtooth National Forest
- DEQ: Air 'unhealthy' in Wood River Valley
Images
Collections
Commented
- Legislators’ actions and open-carry law stoked capitol mob (38)
- Ketchum resident begins recall petition against mayor (37)
- Protest tampering with the post office and the vote (36)
- Donald Trump Jr. to speak at Stanley fundraiser (27)
- With Facebook page removed, Eric Parker's campaign will ‘keep going’ (27)
- Hailey council extends emergency health order (26)
- Hailey council approves 3 percent property tax hike (25)
- Study: 52 percent of Blaine County ‘struggling to make ends meet’ (23)
- In it together? Think again (23)
- Appallingly unworthy (23)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Looks like this project doesn't have the same restrictions of 'no more than 24" diameter' trees can be cut like the rest us us peons have to live by in cutting firewood.
While they’re at it, does the US Forest Service have the ability to thin out the mediocre management and over abundant entitled ski instructors? That would really help the health of the mountain, locals and guests.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In