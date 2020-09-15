The Badger Fire—located on the Sawtooth National Forest 20 miles southwest of Oakley—had grown to 23,500 acres Tuesday morning, more than quadrupling in size from the 5,500 acres reported Monday afternoon, according to InciWeb, the federal incident management system.
“Dry conditions, high winds, low visibility, and extreme fire behavior, including long range spotting, torching and fire whirls caused the fire [to] grow quickly,” the Forest Service stated in a Tuesday morning update.
Great Basin Nevada Sierra Front Type 3 Team assumed command of the blaze Tuesday morning, the Forest Service stated. Ninety-four personnel, four engines and two dozers had been deployed at the time of the update.
The fire is burning through grass, brush, logging slash and heavy timber, threatening multiple structures. Access roads to the fire area, Forest Service Road 533 and 536 are restricted to fire personnel only.
“Please stay out of the area for the safety of the public and fire personnel,” the Forest Service said.
On Tuesday morning, the Forest Service said a Forest Closure Order would likely be instated later that day, and unfavorable weather—including hot and dry conditions and sustained winds—would likely impede crews’ progress battling the fire.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. Crews do not anticipate full containment until Oct. 31.
Visit inciweb.nwcg.gov for more information.
Grouse Fire
By Tuesday morning, the Grouse Fire, burning about 24 miles northwest of Fairfield, had grown to 3,922 acres on the Sawtooth National Forest and Boise National Forest.
According to InciWeb, the Grouse Fire was about 8 percent contained as of 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, with a local Type 3 management team of 269 personnel on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Crews anticipate full containment by Oct. 1.
