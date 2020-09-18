The Twin Falls County Sheriff issued an Emergency Evacuation Order for all residents of the Rock Creek Drainage Area Friday morning as the 35,706-acre Badger Fire near Oakley continues to spread.
A shelter has been established for evacuees at the Eastside Southern Baptist Church at 204 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls. The Twin Falls County Fairgrounds at 215 Fair Ave. in Filer are available for RVs and as a large animal evacuation site.
"The mandatory evacuation area covers the bottom half of Rock Creek from Third Fork Drainage on the south end to Foothill Road on the north end in Twin Falls County," the order, signed by Sheriff Tom Carter, states. "The emergency order is in effect until further notice."
According to federal incident management system InciWeb, two crews totaling 216 personnel are battling the fire with 11 engines, five helicopters and four dozers, but the fire is currently zero percent contained and the area is under a Red Flag weather warning, indicating hot and dry conditions with no anticipated precipitation. Containment is estimated for Oct. 31.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Trap Fire
The Trap Fire, located on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area just nine miles northwest of Stanley, has grown to 3,000 acres. Yesterday, the blaze was reported at 420 acres, but dry conditions, low visibility, group torching and creeping all impeded firefighting efforts, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire ignited on Monday and soon started burning on both sides of state Highway 21, prompting a partial road closure. With the blaze zero percent contained, highway concerns are expected to persist throughout the weekend. The forest in the surrounding area is also closed. That includes roads, trails, campgrounds and hunting units.
Sixty personnel, three engines, two dozers and two helicopters are presently tackling the Trap Fire and containment is estimated for Sept. 30, according to InciWeb. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Visit inciweb.nwcg.gov to view the federal wildfire map.
