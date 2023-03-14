East Fork Mailboxes

Mailboxes in East Fork find themselves socked in by early March snow. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center on Tuesday issued an Avalanche Warning for its entire forecast area after surveys indicated “high” risk across low, middle and high elevations.

SAC Director Scott Savage expected the danger to peak Tuesday afternoon into the evening as a warm, wet storm worked through the region.

The warning is set to expire at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

