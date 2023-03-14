The Sawtooth Avalanche Center on Tuesday issued an Avalanche Warning for its entire forecast area after surveys indicated “high” risk across low, middle and high elevations.
SAC Director Scott Savage expected the danger to peak Tuesday afternoon into the evening as a warm, wet storm worked through the region.
The warning is set to expire at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Many flavors of large destructive avalanches—wet, dry, slabs, loose, wind-driven, etc.—are likely to release on their own today,” Savage wrote Tuesday morning. “The travel advice is simple: stay out of the way.”
The warning comes two days after a slide killed a snowmobiler in the Stanley Lake Creek drainage in the Sawtooths. This accident, which killed 29-year-old Nathaniel Wilson on Sunday, occurred during a time of "considerable" avalanche risk. Tuesday's danger was one notch higher.
Meanwhile, the region remains under a Winter Storm Warning issued Tuesday by the National Weather Service. NWS forecasters call for heavy snow and some rain on valley floors, with 1-2 feet accumulating on high mountain passes and more possible above 8,000 feet.
The Weather Service expects gusts rising to 50 mph.
The warning is slated to expire at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches," the Weather Service stated. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In