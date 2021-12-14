With up to three feet of heavy snowfall overloading weak layers of snowpack throughout the Wood River Valley and its surrounding peaks, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center declared an avalanche warning on Tuesday for the Sawtooth, Smoky, Soldier, White Cloud, Boulder and Pioneer Mountains.
As of press time Tuesday, the warning was due to expire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
“We experienced countless, far-reaching collapses that propagated to steep slopes and avalanched,” the Sawtooth Avalanche Center stated Tuesday. “Avalanches were failing on weak, sugary, faceted snow that rests under our recent storm snow.”
In a forecast update video on Tuesday afternoon, SAC Avalanche Specialist Ethan Davis reported that conditions on Titus Ridge near Galena Summit were as dangerous as he’d ever seen in person.
“Driving up from the Wood River side, there were avalanches on the sides of the road. A ski partner of ours driving up from the Stanley side saw avalanches on the side of the road. And that’s all with poor visibility,” he noted.
From Titus Ridge, SAC forecasters observed slides up to four feet deep on Tuesday. The culprit was a weak, older layer of powder from October, Davis said.
“Everything we touched collapsed, and those collapses traveled far over into steeper terrain... [the avalanches] traveled across little gullies, jumping over ridges probably 500 feet wide and down into the valley bottom through some nasty terrain,” he said.
Up to three feet of snow fell in the Sawtooth and western Smoky mountains between Saturday and Tuesday morning, according to National Weather Service totals.
“The storm system should exit the Central Mountains by Wednesday. Light snow is possible later in the week, but there could be periods of sunshine, too. The next storm system comes in Friday night,” OpenSnow forecaster Steve Stuebner stated on Monday.
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center also reported other human-triggered avalanches over the weekend, including one at Titus Ridge on Sunday and a slide at Baker Creek on Monday.
“As I approached the top of the ridgeline I felt the snow stiffen,” SAC forecaster Ben VandenBos wrote of the Titus Ridge avalanche. “Within a step of feeling this, the slope collapsed and the fracture propagated about 10 meters, wrapping around 30-40 degrees of aspect, initiating an avalanche.”
Center maintains expanded forecast area for 2020-21
This winter, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center will continue to operate its expanded 2-million-acre forecast area—up from 1.15 million acres in 2019-20. That’s because the center has funding to keep Davis on staff, meaning it can monitor additional terrain in the Sawtooth, Boise and Salmon-Challis National Forests near Banner Summit, Stanley, Smiley Creek, Atlanta, and Carey.
“Thanks to support from the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, we have the required staffing to cover our expanded forecast area,” the center stated last week. “This recent expansion nearly doubled our coverage area.”
Funding from Friends of the SAC, the Nicholas Martin Jr. Family Foundation and the Ferris and Minor families this year also helped the center improve navigation on its website, www.sawtoothavalanche.com. (Of note: the site’s new “one-stop-shop” trip planner tool allows users to select a location of their choosing and instantly view an avalanche forecast, observations about recent avalanche activity and area weather conditions.)
“We anticipate storms to produce enough snow to issue forecasts for all zones in the coming days. Forecasts are issued each morning by 7:30 a.m. and are available on the website as well as by email subscription,” the center stated.
In addition to resharing “weekend update” videos from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center every Friday, the Express will also publish a QR code in its sports pages connecting to Avalanche Center forecasts. And, local radio stations KECH 95.3 FM or KDPI 88.5 FM will also share updated avalanche forecasts on Wednesday morning.
Observations about an avalanche or weak snow layers can be posted on the SAC website, emailed to info@sawtoothavalanche.com or texted to 208-481-5921.
“Backcountry users can use the hashtag #sawtoothavy on Instagram and Twitter when posting about their day or send a Facebook message to @sawtoothavy. Interested users can also follow the #sawtoothavy hashtag to see what others are observing in the backcountry,” the center stated.
“If you’re out sliding and riding in the hills, please let us know what you’re seeing, even if you don’t trigger any avalanches.” ￼
