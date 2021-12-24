The Idaho Transportation Department closed state Highway 21 south of Stanley Thursday night due to elevated avalanche danger in the Sawtooth Mountains near town.
The road, which forks off of state Highway 75 through downtown Stanley, is closed from Grandjean to Banner Summit, milepost 93.7 to milepost 105.5. That's roughly 25-to-35 miles from town. ITD will reassess the situation at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 24.
Avalanche danger was high throughout the Sawtooth Avalanche Center's forecast area on Friday, including the Banner Summit area.
"Over 2 feet of snow and recent strong wind are pushing a weak snowpack to its breaking point," Forecaster Ethan Davis said Friday. "Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist—particularly in windier terrain at upper elevations. You could trigger avalanches at any elevation today.
"Slides can be triggered remotely—from flatter terrain below, above, and to the sides of steep slopes. Some of these slides will be large enough to snap trees and involve the entirety of the season's snowpack."
For more information on avalanche conditions, visit www.sawtoothavalanche.com.
