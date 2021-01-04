The Sawtooth Avalanche Center and National Weather Service have issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the Wood River Valley and Stanley, in effect until Wednesday morning.
Very dangerous avalanche conditions currently exist in the Sawtooth, Smoky, Soldier, White Cloud, Boulder and Pioneer Mountains—including Banner and Galena Summits—due to heavy snowfall and winds overloading weak snowpack.
On Sunday, 87-mile-per-hour winds were recorded in the Soldier Mountains, according to the Avalanche Center. Heavy snow showers will continue across much of central Idaho Monday afternoon, with the Wood River Valley expected to receive upwards of six inches.
Motorists should be prepared for natural avalanches, according to the NWS.
“Some will be large enough to snap trees or destroy a wood-frame house,” the service stated Monday. “Slides may run long distances, into flat areas and mature forests.”
For more detailed information, visit www.sawtoothavalanche.com.
