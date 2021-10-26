A powerful storm system from the Pacific made landfall in the Wood River Valley Friday night, mostly saturating the valley with rain but delivering up to 2 feet of powder in the central mountains.
Locally, the National Weather Service reported weekend snow accumulations of 1 inch in Ketchum, 4 inches at the SNRA headquarters, 12-18 inches at Galena Summit, 18 inches out Corral Creek and up to 24 inches in higher-elevation areas of the western Smoky, Sawtooth, Pioneer and Boulder Mountains.
The east-tracking fall storm was classified by meteorologists as an “atmospheric river,” or a fast-moving band of warm water vapor from the western Pacific. On Monday, it prompted the Sawtooth Avalanche Center to issue a warning to backcountry enthusiasts.
“Be careful if you're out sampling the early Christmas present this storm is delivering,” the Center stated. “Avalanches large enough to injure or bury people are possible. Do not trust slopes where old snow existed before the storm.”
