Starting this summer, Blaine County officials will begin design and construction work on a 120-foot pedestrian and equestrian bridge over the Big Wood River at Colorado Gulch Preserve using Federal Emergency Management Agency funds that came in earlier this spring.
The hope is to complete the new bridge by the summer of 2023, if not sooner, according to the nonprofit Wood River Land Trust.
The original Colorado Gulch steel rail-car bridge at the preserve near Hailey shuttled vehicular traffic to Bureau of Land Management land across the Big Wood River for decades, but was damaged by flooding events several times over the years and, in the spring of 2017, irreparably undermined by high water. The county opted to remove the structure the following winter.
According to Land Trust Restoration Specialist Ryan Santo, FEMA funding came in two “pots”—through its Public Assistance Grant and Hazard Mitigation Grant programs—totaling $276,680. The agency approved the grants in late February and paperwork was finalized by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management around the same time, according to GIS Analyst Chris Corwin.
Santo said the funds will be divided up into three main projects at Colorado Gulch: bridge design and construction, floodplain and stream restoration work, and access-path relocation. A smaller footbridge across a side channel is also proposed. Once water flow is established after the restoration work, county officials will prepare a bid package to re-engineer and finalize design plans for the bridges.
Santo said most of the $276,680 balance will go toward bridge and path construction, and two grants the Land Trust received in 2020 from the Blaine County Land, Water and Wildlife Program and the Trout and Salmon Foundation will cover the stream restoration work.
The stream restoration work—which contractor Biota Engineering will begin in August—aims to return the Colorado Gulch stretch of riverfront back to its natural state by connecting a historic side channel to the east side of the river and removing riprap and road fill to restore floodplain connectivity. The project will also address bank loss and flooding, precluding another bridge wipeout.
“The county fought the river for decades. They would add more fill and riprap and elevate the road higher, and that would block flows going into the floodplain, and it would keep [repeating],” Santo explained during a May 13 walk-through tour of the preserve.
He then pointed out the 1,200-foot-long side channel that fills only after rain events and during high-water years, creating a temporary refuge for spawning trout.
“We’d like to have this [side channel] connected to the Big Wood every year, not just during high-water years,” he said.
After the Land Trust finalizes a new easement agreement with county officials, which Santo said should happen “in the next few weeks,” the organization will relocate a significant portion of the county easement through the preserve—currently marked out by a 10-foot-wide pathway along the river—further to the east, more within the floodplain.
“We’re working with county to move the path east, where you have sheet flooding as opposed to high-velocity flooding, and there would be less maintenance required on the path,” Santo said.
Trees standing in the way of the new route will be “recycled” as log jams and woody debris structures in the river to enhance trout habit, he added.
For the past four years, the Land Trust and the county have together considered several different nonmotorized bridge options, including a 500-foot suspension bridge from the preserve’s parking area to the original bridge site and a shorter 350-foot bridge across the river with an access path.
Santo said the main bridge will more closely resemble the Lake Creek trailhead bridge north of Ketchum than the Bow Bridge in Hailey. When asked about the side-channel footbridge proposed by the county, Santo said the Land Trust believes the public could go without it.
“We’ve been advocating for no structure in there, because technically it would be in the floodway, and there would be periods of time when people couldn’t access it,” he said. “The county is also proposing two box culverts in there, built at grade, which may add significant maintenance needs.”
The Land Trust purchased the 150-acre Colorado Gulch Preserve, mostly cottonwood forest, in 2016 from the Stevens Family Ranch, effectively lengthening the southern reach of the Hailey Greenway by about a mile. Since then, the Land Trust has kept the cottonwood forest preserve open to the public during the daytime.
Other Wood River Land Trust news
- The Land Trust plans to apply for a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Technical Assistance to Brownfields (TAB) program for potential remediation work at Lions Park in Hailey—which sits atop the city’s former landfill site—this fall, according to Land Trust Deputy Director Amy Trujillo. The program helps communities assess, clean up and sustainably remove potentially contaminated properties. Trujillo said the grant award would bring in experts to sample soils around the Lions Park ball field and look for hazardous concentrations of waste. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality would then put together a “contract for conceptual designs and cost estimate for potential removals,” she said. According to Public Works Director Brian Yeager, the city of Hailey will hold off on initiating any new capital projects at Lions Park, such as restrooms and road and parking improvements, until a brownfield assessment is completed. “Anything we might do, like a pavilion or restrooms, could be removed or complicate our partnership with [the Land Trust],” he said.
- With morel mushroom season underway at several Land Trust preserves, the organization is asking visitors to ensure that they don’t pick any toxic verpas, or false morels. “If you think you’ve found a morel, the first thing to do is take a look at how the cap attaches to the stem,” the Land Trust stated. “The cap of a verpa sits freely atop the stem and does not directly attach at the bottom the way a true morel does. Another way to tell true morels apart from false ones is that the stems of true morels are always hollow, while false morel stems are pithy with cotton-like wisps.” ￼
