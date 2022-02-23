As season passes its midpoint, local snowpack falls below average

After mid-to-late December snowfall built a healthy foundation of snow around the Wood River Valley—offering a promising start to the water year—snowpack has fallen to below-normal levels, sparking concern among regional forecasters.
According to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a continued lack of precipitation has brought snowpack averages in the Big Wood Basin from about 122% of normal on Feb. 1 to 95% of normal this week.
The flatline can be attributed to a stubborn high-pressure air mass in the Pacific Ocean that has blocked storms from entering the Pacific Northwest since around Jan. 8, said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Hoekema told the Express that the dominating pattern has staved off “critical” opportunities to build snowpack in the Sun Valley region, which he said receives its heaviest snowfall from storms that enter the U.S. near San Francisco before heading northwest across Nevada and into southern Idaho.
An atmospheric river system between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15 produced a quarter of the Wood River Valley’s current snowpack totals, for example.
“When an atmospheric river with the northwest trajectory hits San Francisco, it is time to wax your skis in Sun Valley,” he said.
Hoekema emphasized that “a big water year” will be needed to recover from last year’s troubling drought conditions. A boost of precipitation could arrive in a “classic March surge,” as seen in 2009 and 2012, he said, or snowpack could continue to slope off.
“I’m a little bit hopeful that we’ll see the [high-pressure] ridge break down in the Pacific and we’ll recover from drought, but I think by far the most likely scenario is that the drought continues but is not as severe as last year,” he said. “It is really important to remember that the Big Wood Basin has been in drought for two years.”
On Tuesday, the Big Wood Basin’s six SNOTEL stations placed the area’s average snow-water equivalent–or the amount of water that will be released from snowpack once it melts—at 11.3 inches, or 95% of normal. On Feb. 22, 2021, the basin had recorded 11.1 inches of snow-water equivalent.
The implication for the region is that it has just over a month to reach its median snow-water equivalent peak of about 15 inches, which is normally recorded by the end of March, said Link Crawford, hydrologist with the National Weather Service out of Pocatello.
Crawford predicted that the Big Wood Basin has just a 30% chance of hitting its average snow-water equivalent levels by late March.
“It is amazing how little precipitation the Big Wood Basin has received after such a promising start to winter,” he said on Tuesday.
Crawford expressed hope that smaller snow systems, including the one that dropped about an inch in Ketchum overnight into Tuesday, will move in during March. In fact, according to a Tuesday forecast issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, central Idaho can expect 33-40% chance of above-normal precipitation into early March, and most of the state should see a 40-50% chance of “above normal” precipitation” throughout the rest of March.
“At least the outlook is wetter than normal for now. We could really use one really good atmospheric river event, or two, before the season is over,” Crawford said.
Hydrologist Danny Tappa of the NRCS-Idaho Snow Survey agreed, but, like Crawford, said what happens weather-wise between now and April 1 will dictate whether the region can recover from its two-year drought.
“It’s starting to look like our weather might become more active again in early March, but those signs are still in the extended period, so it comes with a lot of uncertainty,” Tappa said. “If the high pressure builds back in and dominates in March, a normal snowpack peak in the Wood River basin will be very unlikely.”
The not-so-good news for water users, according to the NRCS? Major reservoirs in the area—Magic, Mackay and Little Wood—are all holding below-normal storage at 25%, 75% and 75% respectively.
Hoekema said he was “somewhat sure that the drought will be less severe” this summer, but had “a very slight fear that drought will intensify in the Big Wood Basin.”
“I don’t think cautious optimism is appropriate. I would say more of a faint hope for recovery,” he said.
Tappa noted that March is shaping up to be a “sort of a ‘make or break’ month” for the snowpack across Idaho, not just locally. Other Idaho ski areas have been in the same precipitation flatline since early January, he said.
According to NRCS data, year-to-date snowpack totals are as follows:
- Tamarack Resort: 91%
- Bogus Basin: 91%
- Schweitzer Mountain Resort: 80%
- Brundage Mountain Resort: 80%
- Soldier Mountain: 74% ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Feb is usually peak snowfall month. Our summer is looking dry now. Yet yesterday Ketchum voted to lease some of its water rights to a water bank that it doesn’t control. The council voted unanimously to do this. Not one of them asked about what the vale of that water right is. Yes, they voted to lease a taxpayer asset with no understanding of the value of the asset. Didn’t even bother to ask. Hey, it’s not their money, so why bother.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In