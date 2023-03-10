They typically stay in the shadows and the cover of night. They generally go unheard and unseen, moving about the water corridors, forested areas and hillsides of the Wood River Valley, stealthily searching for prey or resting in sheltered confines.
However, in recent weeks—and, in fact, for much of this winter—mountain lions have been notably visible in the valley. Residents have reported encountering the cats in the light of day, walking on neighborhood streets, and residing on their property near a stashed kill.
In late February and early March, reports of lion encounters have mostly been in and around Hailey. Some residents of the Deerfield subdivision in eastern Hailey photographed a lion resting in a backyard on Sunday. Around the same time, others traded messages about a sighting of three cougars on Pocahontas Drive, about five blocks to the west, closer to downtown and near the Wood River Trail bike path. Meanwhile, some residents of the Della View area near the Big Wood River in western Hailey have reported repeated lion encounters over the last three months, including sightings of a large male and, separately, a mother with kittens.
Tory Taglio, a resident of Robin Hood Drive in western Hailey, said the mountain lion activity in his neighborhood—near the wooded Draper Preserve—is a “constant concern.” He witnessed a non-fatal lion attack on his girlfriend’s small dog in December and some three weeks ago found evidence that a female with kittens had been living in a snow-covered playhouse in his backyard.
“It kind of set in how dangerous it is that they’re living in my neighborhood,” he said.
In addition, Taglio said, he has seen evidence of a large male cougar passing through his yard, corroborating reports of sightings by neighbors.
Terry Thompson, regional communications manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, said the agency’s regional office in Jerome had recorded 59 reports from valley residents of cougars near homes from Oct. 1, 2022, through the end of February. A few of the documented reports include non-fatal attacks on dogs, he said, and some incidents of lions taking domestic cats, primarily in Hailey and Bellevue.
There are two primary reasons that people are reporting frequent encounters with lions in the valley, Thompson said.
“We have a large resident population of deer and elk in the valley, and during the winter these numbers get even bigger as elk and deer move into their historical winter range, which is now occupied by residential areas,” he said. “The other reason for more reports is the high use of security cameras and [video] doorbells. Granted, the lions have been frequenting these areas prior to the use of cameras, but residents were just unaware of the lions being around their homes.”
It is difficult to determine if the number of cougar reports in the valley is higher than normal, Thompson said. The number of reports to the agency was higher in the winter of 2019-2020, he said, though the number of reports to Fish and Game is likely significantly lower in any time period than the number of encounters people have with the predatory cats.
In addition, Thompson noted, Fish and Game does not survey mountain lion populations, though it does track general population indicators.
“So, we can’t say for certain how many lions are in the valley, but we can surmise that the lion population in the Wood River Valley appears to be healthy, as extrapolated from the number of sightings,” he said.
Though some people might feel it is not worthwhile to report every sighting of a mountain lion, Thompson believes many wildlife-loving residents of the Wood River Valley do not report encounters because they think it will lead to harm to or the killing of the lion.
“That is absolutely not true,” he said.
In dealing with reports of lion encounters, Thompson said, Fish and Game does not respond to every call, but assesses each situation individually. While non-threatening sightings of lions acting normally might be noted but not responded to, the agency does aim to follow up on encounters in which cougars act aggressively toward people or their pets, he said, or have established a home base in an area near residences and people.
Sightings of lions active during daylight hours are also a concern, Thompson said, because the cats are normally active during dusk, night and early-morning hours.
“When they start roaming Hailey city streets in the middle of the afternoon, that’s not normal,” he said.
One reason a lion can become problematic is that it has become conditioned to relying on a consistent food source in one area, Thompson said.
“If their prey is in town year-around, then they will be there year-around,” he said.
A related concern is that female cougars are now having litters in or near residential areas, with the kittens growing up in an environment in which they lose their natural fear of people and cars, Thompson said.
“We’re now seeing urban lions, which is not appropriate,” he said.
If there are numerous reports of a lion in the same area, Fish and Game agents can frequent the area to try to find the animal, Thompson said, but they are typically very difficult to locate. Usually, reports come hours after a sighting and agents can’t be at the location immediately, he said. In addition, mountain lions are “secretive and can hide well,” he said.
If a cougar is determined to be a threat to public safety and is located, Fish and Game first opts to haze the animal in an attempt to chase it to another—hopefully preferable—area, Thompson said. Hazing can include the use of a “painful stimulus,” such as rubber buckshot, he said.
“When we have opportunities, we do try to take some action,” Thompson said.
In early January, Fish and Game hazed a mountain lion in a subdivision on the north side of Hailey, Thompson said. The agency had received multiple reports about the animal and discovered it had cached a deer kill near a house, he said.
If hazing is unsuccessful and a threat is determined to remain, Fish and Game’s next option is to kill the threatening lion, Thompson said. However, that tactic is rarely used, he said. The agency has not euthanized any lions in the Wood River Valley this winter, he said, and hasn’t killed a lion in the area since 2020. In that case, a large male in the Woodside neighborhood of Hailey was acting aggressively and did not respond to hazing.
Fish and Game does not relocate problem mountain lions, or wolves or bears, Thompson said. In the case of lions, they are territorial, and it has been determined that all or nearly all cougar territory in Idaho is occupied, he said, meaning an introduced lion would likely be killed by a resident lion.
“That’s not a humane way to go,” Thompson said.
Some valley residents have expressed in social-media posts in recent weeks that they wouldn’t mind seeing some suburban lions killed. However, if people who have encounters with mountain lions are interested in not seeing them harmed, the best approach is to report encounters of significance, Thompson said. The agency is not intent on killing lions, he said, and prefers to use non-lethal methods of addressing problem animals.
“We can’t properly work on a problem if we don’t know there’s a problem,” he said.
If people don’t report incidents of aggressive or unusual behavior, the situation can become a “self-fulfilling prophecy” in which the animal becomes a chronic problem and is ultimately harmed, Thompson said.
However, he noted, Fish and Game does not have to be notified of every sighting, such as through a video doorbell at night or a lion at a distance in its natural habitat.
Taglio, a longtime hunter, said he had previously seen mountain lions in the wild—and was even invisibly followed—but was not particularly scared by their presence and carried a respectful admiration for the predators. However, with the cats now frequenting his neighborhood, he is concerned for public safety, especially the safety of children and pets.
He now carries a firearm on dog walks and is always “on the watch,” he said.
The mother lion with kittens appears to have moved on, he said, but prints and sightings indicate that a big male still circles through the neighborhood. He has talked about deterrence strategies with Fish and Game, he said, and may call the agency back if he concludes that he, his family or his neighbors are in serious danger of being harmed by a lion.
Foremost, he wants Hailey residents to be aware of the potential threat, he said.
“I don’t want to kill them, but at some point it just becomes too much of a risk,” Taglio said. “It’s a tough one. What do you do?” ￼
