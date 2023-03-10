Ketchum mountain lion 2020

Idaho Fish and Game agents hazed this male mountain lion in Ketchum in January 2020 after it was discovered to be bedding down behind a house.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

They typically stay in the shadows and the cover of night. They generally go unheard and unseen, moving about the water corridors, forested areas and hillsides of the Wood River Valley, stealthily searching for prey or resting in sheltered confines.

However, in recent weeks—and, in fact, for much of this winter—mountain lions have been notably visible in the valley. Residents have reported encountering the cats in the light of day, walking on neighborhood streets, and residing on their property near a stashed kill.

In late February and early March, reports of lion encounters have mostly been in and around Hailey. Some residents of the Deerfield subdivision in eastern Hailey photographed a lion resting in a backyard on Sunday. Around the same time, others traded messages about a sighting of three cougars on Pocahontas Drive, about five blocks to the west, closer to downtown and near the Wood River Trail bike path. Meanwhile, some residents of the Della View area near the Big Wood River in western Hailey have reported repeated lion encounters over the last three months, including sightings of a large male and, separately, a mother with kittens.

