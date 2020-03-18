Hunters bagged slightly fewer elk in the Pioneer and Smoky-Bennett zones in 2019 compared to 2018, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
In the Pioneer Zone—which includes game units 36A, 49 and 50—hunters took a total of 1,592 elk, down about 3.6 percent from 2018’s harvest of 1,652 elk. Of that total, 1,078 elk were killed by hunters with general hunt tags and 514 by hunters with controlled-hunt tags.
According to a press release from the Magic Valley Regional Office on Tuesday, the harvest specific to the 2,500 over-the-counter B-tags made available last fall showed 730 antlerless elk killed across the Pioneer Zone for an overall 29 percent hunter success rate.
Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald said Fish and Game had hoped to see 1,500 cow elk taken in the 2019 Pioneer Zone hunts, but fell short of that goal.
“Last fall, hunting conditions were warm and dry, which impacted the number of elk that hunters were able to harvest,” McDonald said.
In the Smoky-Bennett Zone—which encompasses game units 43, 44, 45, 48 and 52—1,242 elk were bagged in 2019.
That figure nearly matches the 2018 Smoky-Bennett harvest of 1,262 elk. Controlled elk hunts in that zone resulted in a harvest of 695 elk, the office stated, and general hunts resulted in a harvest of 547 elk. Overall, hunters with general elk tags in the Smoky-Bennett Zone saw a success rate of 15 percent.
“We fell short of our modeled hunter harvest targets for antlerless elk in the Smoky-Bennett Zone, but with landowner permission hunts and depredation management actions we came very close to our harvest target of 1,000 antlerless elk,” McDonald said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In