It’s a busy time of year for Watermaster Kevin Lakey and his staff at the No. 37 Water District.
They oversee and administer the allotment of water each spring to about 1,170 “customers” who own well-water rights or the rights to surface water from irrigation canals that cover a wide swath of Blaine County and beyond.
Lakey, his deputies and administrative staff aren’t selling anything, per se. They guage water flows from mid-April to mid-October to make sure that those who own the rights to water get delivered the portion they deserve from rivers and aquifers filled each year by snow, rain or ice melt.
The No. 37 Water District reaches from the North Fork of the Big Wood River north of Ketchum to near Hagerman, more than 100 miles to the south. Some water rights were claimed much earlier than others and such senior priority dates carry authority.
There is an old saying in the West that “whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.” The legal framework for settling any lingering disputes over water rights stems from the state’s appropriation doctrine, which favors senior water rights-holders based on the rule of “first in time is first in right.”
Part of Lakey’s job is to make sure the law is followed among the holders of about 800 surface-water rights (generally more senior than well rights) and the same number of well, or groundwater, rights. Based largely around flows from the Big Wood River, Little Wood River and Silver Creek, Lakey manages an astounding 350,000 acre-feet of water each year. That’s enough water to cover 350,000 acres of land a foot deep—about 114.047 billion gallons.
And yet this year it might not be enough.
After 19 years on the job, Lakey has come to know what to expect of a particular irrigation season, based on snowpack and ongoing precipitation. He said this season is shaping up to be very dry—and the state agrees. The Idaho Department of Water Resources recently declared that “extreme drought” conditions in the Wood River Basin will likely cause water shortages this summer.
But Lakey always faces a moving target while deciding when the water is delivered, to whom and in what quantity. It all depends on the amount of water flowing and how early in the season it flows through the Wood River Valley.
“On good years we make changes to water flows every week,” Lakey said. “This year, because we started the irrigation season with such low flows, we’re making changes every few days. It’s largely heat and temperature related.”
Several canals draw water from the Big Wood River each year, including the mid-valley Hiawatha Canal and the 45 District Canal in Bellevue. They transfer water to the Triangle Irrigation District, Baseline and other water companies that operate their own canals. Lakey oversees water delivery to those water companies, which deliver the water farther on to many constituent water rights holders that fan out over the alluvial Bellevue Triangle.
Lakey manages additional water supplied from Magic Reservoir that adds to the supply that will be used by large-scale agricultural irrigators farther south. Some of those farmers have senior water rights apportioned long before most of the well-water rights established in the Wood River Valley since the 1950s.
Lakey has been measuring well water use since 2014, and only after each irrigation season. Surface water is measured using flow meters in “rated sections” of a river where cubic feet per second can be measured reliably, and in canals by using weirs, or small openings that allow for the measured passage of water volumes over a predetermined amount of time.
“We use engineering and technology that has been tested over the last 150 years,” said Lakey, whose office is supported financially by the water rights holders each year.
Despite efforts by IDWR to ensure minimum stream flows in the Big Wood River, Lakey said that senior water rights holders and irrigators to the south have the power to tap the river and curtail or minimize water use by junior water-rights holders upstream, including many farmers. The minimum stream flow rights came after 1970, whereas to senior surface rights that date to the 1800s, Lakey said.
This year’s ongoing drought has triggered legal proceedings to determine whether well users in the Bellevue Triangle should be curtailed.
“About 90% of those agricultural irrigators also use wells with junior priority dates,” he said. “Those wells could be curtailed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In