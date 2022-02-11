County and wildlife officials this week expressed a renewed commitment to working with homeowners to locate and remove more poisonous yew plants in the wake of at least nine yew-related big-game deaths in January.
The ungulate deaths occurred despite a county ordinance that makes the highly toxic yew—including the Japanese yew, English yew, Chinese yew and their hybrids—illegal to sell and plant. The ordinance was passed by county officials in March 2016 to protect wildlife and pets after around 20 elk died in January of that year, most at the Hailey Cemetery and the Valley Club north of Hailey.
Yew-related elk deaths have been more geographically spread out this year, according to Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson.
The first report came in on Jan. 18 after three elk—two cows and one calf—were found to have ingested the shrub at the Valley Club, he said. Two more calves were found dead after eating the plant on Jan. 19, one in Elkhorn and one in southern Hailey. Another elk died of yew poisoning in southern Hailey on Jan. 21. The following week, on Jan. 28, a calf and cow reportedly ingested the ornamental plant in residential Ketchum. On Jan. 31, a bull moose at the Valley Club ate the plant and died.
Idaho Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald told county commissioners on Tuesday that most of the elk necropsied in January still had yew in their esophagus.
“You’ll go from an otherwise healthy-looking animal literally one second to an animal that’s on the ground convulsing the next. It doesn’t take very many leaves or stems to be lethal,” he said. “The toxin is released almost instantaneously, and death is pretty imminent thereafter.”
McDonald said that more elk in the valley had died of suspected yew poisoning since Jan. 31, but officers had not been able to rule the deaths as such due to the amount of time it takes to complete necropsies. He theorized that one factor behind the uptick in recent yew deaths could be milder temperatures causing snow to melt off previously buried yew bushes.
“We still have animals that are dying. At this point, we’re not even really investigating [the deaths] as yew poisoning,” he told the commission. “If there are no other obvious external signs of trauma, it’s a good possibility it’s yew.”
McDonald added that Fish and Game officers, while unable to keep up with field necropsies, will continue to monitor locations of suspected yew deaths in partnership with the county. Tracking down yew shrubs has been another story, he said—the plants are fast-acting and potent, killing animals close to their original foraging locations, but officers have not been able to locate any.
“It has been a challenge. We spent a fair amount of time in January looking for plants, but as far as I know were completely unsuccessful,” he said.
Kay Draper, a noxious weed specialist with Blaine County, also reported to commissioners on Tuesday that she and Valley Club Property Manager Jon Gilmour searched for yew plants at the Valley Club this week but could not find any.
In the meantime, Draper said she will continue to meet with homeowners, property managers and landscaping companies to spread awareness about the county ordinance, and plans to publish a map on the Blaine County website with locations of where animals ate yew.
Stephanie Carlson, administrative services manager for the county, said on Tuesday that she would be working with Fish and Game to put together educational brochures and possibly organize a town hall meeting on the issue.
Carlson noted that Blaine County, Fish and Game and the cities of Ketchum and Hailey have already posted requests on social media asking residents to check their properties for yew plants or yew wreaths and dispose of them.
“We need to make sure to be diligent and continue [educational] efforts once the snow starts melting. This isn’t just a winter issue,” Carlson said.
Yew ordinances carry fines
According to the county’s 2016 yew ordinance, noxious weed specialists with the county have the right to go in and remove yew from any lawn in Blaine County, but only if there is “probable cause for entry” and a “reasonable” attempt has been made to contact the landowner.
The ordinance also provides for fines up to $1,000 and allows the county to “charge fees for [removal] work performed,” “initiate enforcement action” and “seek restitution for the costs of enforcement.”
Both the city of Ketchum and city of Hailey passed their own separate yew ordinances in 2017. Sun Valley and Bellevue do not have any ordinances specific to the plant, but Bellevue does have an ordinance making it illegal to expose people and animals to “known poisonous substances.”
Hailey’s yew ordinance, signed in March 2017 by then-mayor Fritz Haemmerle, treats the possession, sale or planting of a yew as a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Ketchum’s yew ordinance, signed in March 2017 by then-mayor Nina Jonas, treats those actions as infractions punishable by $100.
Residents criticize
Sun Valley approach
At a Sun Valley City Council meeting on Feb. 3, three residents expressed frustration over a perceived unwillingness from city officials to follow up on reports of yew plants and elk deaths. Sun Valley resident Stevie Gawryluk said that after reporting the death of an elk calf to the city, she was “told that this was not the city’s problem because the city does not have an ordinance against toxic yew plants.”
“It’s only a matter of time before more animals die senseless deaths caused by reckless human behavior,” Gawryluk said.
“I’m horrified,” Sun Valley resident Pam Larsen said. “I hope Sun Valley will take some action.”
Gawryluk added that she was disturbed to find Japanese yew plants growing on Sun Valley Co. property outside the Sun Valley Inn last week, which she cut a sample of and took to the county. County Commissioner Angenie McCleary said on Tuesday that Sun Valley Co. had been made aware of the shrubs and worked on removing them over the weekend.
“The beauty and nature of this area draws people here from across the globe, people who want to see and experience wildlife,” Gawrlyuk said. “What would they think if they knew the city was not working to prevent wildlife from being poisoned by its residents and businesses in the area?”
In response to Gawryluk’s comments, Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks said that a local yew ordinance wasn’t necessary and that “links to websites, pictures of the yew plants” and three newsletters from 2016 posted on the city’s website served to educate the public.
“Since 2016 and up until a couple weeks ago, I have not heard of any instance of a [yew] problem in Sun Valley or even in Blaine County,” Hendricks said. “We decided that the best way was to go down the educational route [in 2016]. That is how we are handling the problem.
“I will leave it at that. I would suggest if there is still concern to go on our website. The newsletter is in the archives.”
￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In