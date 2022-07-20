A female black bear scheduled for euthanasia due to a pattern of rifling through garbage cans in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum died Monday afternoon shortly after it was darted and trapped by Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers.
Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald said in an interview Monday afternoon that Fish and Game officers and deputies from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the River Run Drive area of Warm Springs around 5 a.m. Tuesday after a homeowner called about a bear rummaging through garbage and “growling and snapping” at them.
McDonald said the first police officer to arrive saw the bear move to another garbage can, eat from it and then climb a large spruce tree along the 1500 block of Warm Springs Road. The bear, an adult female, remained in the tree until her capture mid-day Monday.
To Fish and Game’s surprise, the sow had two cubs with her in the tree, he said.
“It wasn’t until our officers arrived on the scene half an hour after dispatch that they discovered in fact that there were cubs. All we knew was that we had an adult in garbage,” he said.
Fish and Game officers suspected but could not confirm that the bear was the same sow that reportedly charged a Warm Springs resident one block away in the early morning hours of Monday, July 11. It was unclear if the bear was the same sow that charged and cornered another Warm Springs resident on Bald Mountain Road in June 2021.
According to a previous report from the regional Magic Valley office, a woman opened her door last week to verbally haze away the bear after seeing it paw through garbage outside her home. The bear responded by charging at her, colliding with a door and then charging at a window.
Shortly before 12:45 p.m. Monday, Fish and Game conservation officers darted the treed bear using an Idaho Power bucket truck, causing her to tumble out of the lower branches. Around eight Fish and Game officers then used catch poles—long, heavy-duty aluminum tubes with adjustable cable wires—to wrangle the sow into a live culvert trap and capture and move the cubs into a separate kennel.
“The original intent this morning was trying to get her [the sow] out of the tree in some way that was safe for everyone involved,” McDonald said Monday. “Unfortunately, when she hit the ground, she wasn’t quite all the way under, but we did manage to get her into the trap.”
At the time of the interview, around 12:45 p.m., officers were driving out Warm Springs with the culvert trap and had already made the decision to euthanize her. Fish and Game later reported that the bear died at some point after her capture due to “a combination of stress and effects from the sedation and capture,” prior to the planned euthanasia.
McDonald estimated that the sow weighed “somewhere in the neighborhood of 150 pounds, kind of average for a female black bear.” Her cubs weighed around 35 pounds each, McDonald said.
Fish and Game had already made arrangements on Monday morning to take the cubs to the Snowdon Wildlife Sanctuary, a nonprofit 35-acre facility in McCall, McDonald said.
The sanctuary dedicates two large pens for orphaned black bear cubs, strictly limiting human exposure to ensure bears have the best possible chance for successful release.
“Once at Snowdon, the cubs spend their days foraging for food, climbing trees and playing with one another in a spacious two-acre, naturally forested enclosure. Natural food sources are supplemented with dry dog food, fresh fruits and vegetables,” the facility states on its website. “Snowdon staff monitor the cubs via trail cameras and on-site viewing.”
The program is supervised by retired Idaho Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Manager Jeff Rohlman, who detailed his three decades of research on black bears in the book “A Shadow in the Forest: Idaho’s Black Bear.”
McDonald said he was hopeful the young bears can be released this fall. He added that improper household garbage storage in Ketchum is “an ongoing issue” that continues to frustrate conservation officers.
“We are just going to have to keep beating that drum with public outreach. This is a human issue, not a bear issue,” he said. “Unfortunately it’s never going to end well for the bear, because human safety is always our top priority.”
According to Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson, Idaho Fish and Game has a policy of not relocating food-habituated adult black bears because the bears “will return in 80% of cases” and, in the other 20%, “will become someone else’s problem.” ￼
Why do we have Blaine county who loves to tell the rest of the state how to mange its wildlife killing off our predators . They should be more “pro” active in education and enforcing their people to do the same . They literally are the biggest hypocrites! Anyone else see the orphaned cubs ? Multiple sightings . Man Blaine county you better keep your pie hole closed on wildlife issues . Just the amount that gets killed in the hwy. because you did not want to do anything about it . No wonder the rest of the state can’t stand you guys !
Why do we keep losing bears to lazy peoples' garbage? Our wildlife is more important than some resident who doesn't have thew sense to keep her garbage safe and calls the Department of Killing Fish and Wildlife. Warm Springs is wildlife habitat, not the locals' outdoor garbage receptacle. Government needs to step in and require bear-proof garbage containers.
how sad. wildlife looses again. this is over reacting but the resident & F & G. we have had bears in our neighborhood one even went into my sister's basement when she left the doors open. all one has to do is scare them away & don't leave food out to be rewarded. don't get nervous & over react. especially don't call F & G to come kill the poor bears. that's what they do when the public complains. shame on poor judgement.
Tragic. This is a situation where we actually do need our city gov't to solve this problem. BEAR PROOF CONTAINERS! Other areas around the country that are close to wildlife areas have to use bear proof containers. How long are we going to be the exception? It is impossible to expect all residences to store their trash in a bear proof situation. Some residences don't have the storage capability to do this. Even if the police patrol these areas and issue tickets to those who put their receptacles out the night before, unless trash containers are stored in secure areas, like a garage or shed, bears will get into them. C'mon. They're bears doing bear things.
City of Ketchum would not have to provide bear proof containers to every area, but places like West Ketchum and Warmsprings need this service desperately. Do we have to keep living through this community trauma every frickin' year? Or wait until a person is mauled or killed? We have a budget surplus. This should be a high priority. Public Safety.
Why is it that the bear is punished with its life and the cubs are left orphaned??? What should have happened was the people who keep leaving garbage out, long before it is picked up, should be fined heavily!!! We live within nature out here. Learn to treat it properly or go to somewhere where you don’t have to respect it. Stop killing animals because they are animals.
Great opportunity to point out that we are living in nature which includes bears, mountain lions, etc…. Don’t put your garbage out the night before !!!
Bears are mostly nocturnal and like to push the cans over and feast. They are also attracted to pet food left outside. Use some common sense and we can all live together in harmony.
Thanks for helping the cubs.
