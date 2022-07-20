A female black bear scheduled for euthanasia due to a pattern of rifling through garbage cans in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum died Monday afternoon shortly after it was darted and trapped by Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers.

Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald said in an interview Monday afternoon that Fish and Game officers and deputies from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the River Run Drive area of Warm Springs around 5 a.m. Tuesday after a homeowner called about a bear rummaging through garbage and “growling and snapping” at them.

McDonald said the first police officer to arrive saw the bear move to another garbage can, eat from it and then climb a large spruce tree along the 1500 block of Warm Springs Road. The bear, an adult female, remained in the tree until her capture mid-day Monday.

To Fish and Game’s surprise, the sow had two cubs with her in the tree, he said.

“It wasn’t until our officers arrived on the scene half an hour after dispatch that they discovered in fact that there were cubs. All we knew was that we had an adult in garbage,” he said.

Black Bear Cubs, Warm Springs Road

Fish and Game officials trap a pair of black bear cubs along Warm Springs Road on Monday, July 18.

Fish and Game officers suspected but could not confirm that the bear was the same sow that reportedly charged a Warm Springs resident one block away in the early morning hours of Monday, July 11. It was unclear if the bear was the same sow that charged and cornered another Warm Springs resident on Bald Mountain Road in June 2021.

According to a previous report from the regional Magic Valley office, a woman opened her door last week to verbally haze away the bear after seeing it paw through garbage outside her home. The bear responded by charging at her, colliding with a door and then charging at a window.

Shortly before 12:45 p.m. Monday, Fish and Game conservation officers darted the treed bear using an Idaho Power bucket truck, causing her to tumble out of the lower branches. Around eight Fish and Game officers then used catch poles—long, heavy-duty aluminum tubes with adjustable cable wires—to wrangle the sow into a live culvert trap and capture and move the cubs into a separate kennel.

Sow in tree

The sow that died Monday weighed an estimated 150 pounds, according to Fish and Game.

“The original intent this morning was trying to get her [the sow] out of the tree in some way that was safe for everyone involved,” McDonald said Monday. “Unfortunately, when she hit the ground, she wasn’t quite all the way under, but we did manage to get her into the trap.”

At the time of the interview, around 12:45 p.m., officers were driving out Warm Springs with the culvert trap and had already made the decision to euthanize her. Fish and Game later reported that the bear died at some point after her capture due to “a combination of stress and effects from the sedation and capture,” prior to the planned euthanasia.

McDonald estimated that the sow weighed “somewhere in the neighborhood of 150 pounds, kind of average for a female black bear.” Her cubs weighed around 35 pounds each, McDonald said.

Fish and Game had already made arrangements on Monday morning to take the cubs to the Snowdon Wildlife Sanctuary, a nonprofit 35-acre facility in McCall, McDonald said.

The sanctuary dedicates two large pens for orphaned black bear cubs, strictly limiting human exposure to ensure bears have the best possible chance for successful release.

“Once at Snowdon, the cubs spend their days foraging for food, climbing trees and playing with one another in a spacious two-acre, naturally forested enclosure. Natural food sources are supplemented with dry dog food, fresh fruits and vegetables,” the facility states on its website. “Snowdon staff monitor the cubs via trail cameras and on-site viewing.”

The program is supervised by retired Idaho Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Manager Jeff Rohlman, who detailed his three decades of research on black bears in the book “A Shadow in the Forest: Idaho’s Black Bear.”

Fish and Game bear trap

Idaho Fish and Game officers use a culvert trap to contain a black bear sow and two cubs along Warm Springs Road in Ketchum on Monday, July 18.

McDonald said he was hopeful the young bears can be released this fall. He added that improper household garbage storage in Ketchum is “an ongoing issue” that continues to frustrate conservation officers.

“We are just going to have to keep beating that drum with public outreach. This is a human issue, not a bear issue,” he said. “Unfortunately it’s never going to end well for the bear, because human safety is always our top priority.”

According to Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson, Idaho Fish and Game has a policy of not relocating food-habituated adult black bears because the bears “will return in 80% of cases” and, in the other 20%, “will become someone else’s problem.” ￼

