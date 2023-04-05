Treed Cougar

Mountain lions have repeatedly been sighted in eastern Hailey in recent weeks.

After killing two mountain lions in eastern Hailey in late March, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is no longer keeping traps in the area. But, officials are continuing to monitor activity of cougars in the Wood River Valley.

The agency trapped and euthanized a mother mountain lion and a yearling determined to be its offspring in the Deerfield area of Hailey late last month. It is not actively pursuing trapping of a second yearling lion believed to be in the area, officials told the Express.

Fish and Game reported Tuesday that it had responded to a report of depredation on residents’ chickens and ducks in the Deerfield neighborhood, but was not taking actions to trap or euthanize cougars at the time. The agency also reported that it had recently picked up several dead deer and elk in northern Hailey believed to have been killed by mountain lions.

