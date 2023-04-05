After killing two mountain lions in eastern Hailey in late March, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is no longer keeping traps in the area. But, officials are continuing to monitor activity of cougars in the Wood River Valley.
The agency trapped and euthanized a mother mountain lion and a yearling determined to be its offspring in the Deerfield area of Hailey late last month. It is not actively pursuing trapping of a second yearling lion believed to be in the area, officials told the Express.
Fish and Game reported Tuesday that it had responded to a report of depredation on residents’ chickens and ducks in the Deerfield neighborhood, but was not taking actions to trap or euthanize cougars at the time. The agency also reported that it had recently picked up several dead deer and elk in northern Hailey believed to have been killed by mountain lions.
The lions killed by Fish and Game officers in March had been frequenting houses—often during the day—and day-bedding among trees in residential yards where they had stashed kills, the agency reported.
Fish and Game’s general policy is to not relocate predators. Relocating large carnivores such as mountain lions generally results in negative outcomes, the agency has stated. In most cases, the animals return to the area where they were trapped, are killed in a territorial dispute by a dominant animal already occupying the area they are moved to, or they starve.
Fish and Game’s actions in eastern Hailey came after a series of sightings by and calls from residents of the area.
Biologists had become concerned that mountain lions have become habituated to living in Hailey neighborhoods.
Fish and Game stated last month that “residents have indicated that they are not comfortable knowing that the chance of an unexpected encounter with a mountain lion is ever-present around their homes.”
Some Hailey residents, however, have expressed concern that Fish and Game has pursued policies that are too aggressive in removing lions from residential areas in Hailey, which this year has had high volumes of snow and cold temperatures, contributing to challenges for wildlife. ￼
