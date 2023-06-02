After a long, snowy winter, storms still marching into south-central Idaho

Heavy rain and hail were commonplace throughout May.

In the Wood River Valley and across Blaine County, lush, green grasses and vibrant wildflowers blanket the landscape. The Big Wood River—already swollen from runoff of an above-average winter snowpack—is enhanced by occasional downpours. In towns and in the backcountry, residents and visitors find themselves running for shelter from heavy rains or hail, or dashing to their car to roll up the windows.

Though spring rains are common in south-central Idaho, especially in May, many people who are used to seeing more sunshine in the region are asking different variations of the same question: “What’s up with the weather?”

Carter MacKay, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pocatello, said Wednesday that much of the Northwest has been under the influence of a parade of “very active” weather systems moving into the region from the Southwest, where a “nearly stationary” low-pressure system has turned clouds and moisture northward. In the absence of a high-pressure system over Idaho and other parts of the Northwest to push the unsettled weather away, the storms—some moving quite slowly—have had a relatively open path to move to the north, he said.

June precipitation

Most of Idaho is likely to have normal precipitation over the next three months, the National Weather Service has predicted.

