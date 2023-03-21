Lava Ridge Alternative B

Magic Valley Energy’s proposed plan calls for erecting up to 400 wind turbines and associated infrastructure on about 197,000 acres of land northeast of Twin Falls.

 Image courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management

A panel tasked with assessing the Bureau of Land Management’s draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project—which calls for installing up to 400 wind turbines on federal, state and private lands northeast of Twin Falls—has recommended a “no action” alternative that would not permit the project.

The recommendation by the Lava Ridge Wind Project Subcommittee—issued in a March 9 report—will be considered by the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council, which is scheduled to make a higher-level recommendation to the BLM later this spring. The Resource Advisory Council formed the subcommittee to review the draft Environmental Impact Statement, hear from various stakeholders and then report its recommendation on the project.

The final decision will be made by the BLM. It expects to release a final Environmental Impact Statement in the summer and to issue a decision in the fall.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments