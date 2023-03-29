Idaho mountain lion

Mountain lion sightings have been frequent in the Wood River Valley this winter season, particularly in Hailey.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish & Game

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers trapped and later killed an adult female mountain lion on Tuesday, March 21, in the Deerfield neighborhood in eastern Hailey. It was the second lion killed in that neighborhood within a five-day period.

The animal was thought to be a mother with two young lions that had been frequenting houses—often during the day—and day-bedding among trees in residential yards. A young mountain lion, presumably from that family, was trapped and killed during the same trapping operation on March 17, said Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson.

“We’ve had numerous reports of lions in that part of Hailey,” Thompson said. “There were sometimes multiple calls each day in March. These lions were no longer fleeing when people were present.”

