Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers trapped and later killed an adult female mountain lion on Tuesday, March 21, in the Deerfield neighborhood in eastern Hailey. It was the second lion killed in that neighborhood within a five-day period.
The animal was thought to be a mother with two young lions that had been frequenting houses—often during the day—and day-bedding among trees in residential yards. A young mountain lion, presumably from that family, was trapped and killed during the same trapping operation on March 17, said Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson.
“We’ve had numerous reports of lions in that part of Hailey,” Thompson said. “There were sometimes multiple calls each day in March. These lions were no longer fleeing when people were present.”
Thompson said the department needed to kill the lions to protect public safety.
“There was less and less tolerance by the residents. They were becoming nervous about leaving their homes for work in the morning,” he said.
Thompson said officers decided to pull the traps from an undisclosed location on Monday, even though the remaining juvenile mountain lion could still be on the loose. Fish and Game reported that remote cameras placed near the traps did not detect the remaining lion.
The department’s actions came after a series of sightings by and calls from residents of the area, including in the Deerfield subdivision.
“The number of mountain lion reports to the Magic Valley Regional Office of Fish and Game has been steadily increasing since Oct. 1, 2022, with over 85 calls being recorded by late March,” the agency reported.
The reports included several incidents of nonfatal attacks on dogs, the agency said.
The calls increased in early March, Fish and Game stated, but efforts to haze cougars in the area were unsuccessful because the animals had typically moved on by the time officers arrived.
In mid-March, a Hailey woman was leaving her home when she found herself face-to-face with a lion on a deer that had been killed in her front yard, Fish and Game stated.
“In the encounter, the lion did not retreat, but instead acted aggressively towards the woman, who then retreated back into her house,” the agency stated.
Fish and Game stated that its responses to the calls have included providing safety information to residents, helping homeowners block mountain lion access to day beds under and around homes and outbuildings, and, when possible, using rubber slugs and buckshot, aerial cracker shells and pepper balls shot from an air rifle to scare lions into leaving the area.
Fish and Game’s general policy is to not relocate predators. Relocating large carnivores such as mountain lions generally causes other problems, the agency stated. In most cases, the animals return to the area where they were trapped, they are killed in a territorial dispute by a dominant animal already occupying the area they are moved to or they starve.
“We don’t relocate bears, mountain lions or wolves,” Thompson said. “But we relocate moose all the time, three two months ago, and an elk from Ketchum just last week.”
Fish and Game is asking residents to continue to report mountain lion sightings, encounters or missing pets. People can call the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. ￼
