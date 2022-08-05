Abundant sockeye returns expected in Sawtooth Valley

Only 6.7% of sockeye salmon that had been tagged as juveniles were able to make the final leg of their journey from Lower Granite Dam near Lewiston to the Sawtooth Basin in the fall of 2021, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported. This year’s return appears much more promising.

 Courtesy Roger Phillips/IDFG

The first two sockeye salmon completed the 900 mile swim from the Pacific Ocean to the Sawtooth Basin on July 28, about a week earlier than usual.

The early arrivals were met with optimism by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which said the fish appear to be harbingers of “the largest sockeye return in years.”

“As of July 28, there were 2,041 sockeyes counted at Lower Granite Dam about 30 miles downstream from Lewiston, which is nearly three times the 10-year average and the third-highest on record since counting began at Lower Granite in 1975,” the department said in a statement this week.

tevans@mtexpress.com

