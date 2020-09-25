Between the Badger Fire near Oakley, the Grouse Fire near Fairfield and the Trap Fire near Stanley, nearly 100,000 acres of the Sawtooth National Forest are burning, but firefighters are making progress. As of Thursday afternoon, the Badger Fire (which damaged the pictured sign), was 49 percent contained at 89,276 acres, according to the federal incident management system InciWeb. A total of 392 personnel, 37 engines, eight helicopters and eight dozers are tackling the blaze. Meanwhile, the 3,980-acre Grouse Fire was 40 percent contained and the 2,285-acre Trap Fire was 41 percent contained on Thursday. Crews anticipate full containment of the Trap by next Wednesday and the Grouse by next Thursday. Full containment of the Badger Fire is estimated for Oct. 31.

