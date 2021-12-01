Gary Tickner was on a routine sunrise hike out Rock Creek southwest of Bellevue with his 10 rescue Great Pyrenees sheep dogs when 5-year-old Olaf stepped into a leghold trap intended for a coyote.
The dog had strayed from the pack to investigate a discarded muffin wrapper. A snap, then a cry, followed: Olaf had fallen into a trap pan covered with dirt to blend into the surrounding terrain.
“I didn’t know if I’d ever fight those dogs off and get the trap open, and even make it out alive, since I was bleeding so much, but I gave it all my might and squeezed,” Tickner said. “After five minutes in this living nightmare, we went back to the car and drove—first to the vet, then to the hospital.”
Three hours later, the Bellevue resident was undergoing a $5,000 surgical procedure at Wood River Medical Center to repair deep puncture wounds in his calf and knee. Olaf was at St. Francis Pet Clinic in Ketchum to have his wounds dressed.
As Tickner explained, wolf and coyote trapping is prohibited on the 10,000-acre Rinker Rock Creek Ranch, where he’d taken his dogs the morning after Thanksgiving.
But the property encircles a small island of public Bureau of Land Management land off Glendale Road where trapping is legal, Tickner said, and the small parcel was not clearly marked.
Nor was the trap, or the 10 other coyote traps concealed in the sagebrush-steppe nearby.
“We had walked this canyon at Rinker Rock Creek [Ranch] probably 50 times. The terrain is simple and walkable. It’s only a couple hundred yards of BLM land, and then you’re back on the ranch,” Tickner recalled. “It’s hard to know you’re on BLM land.”
Tickner and his partner, Tiffany Larson, began rescuing, rehabilitating and socializing Pyrenees and Akbash sheep dogs in 2015. The endeavor led the pair to open Unega Mountain Dog Rescue, a 501©(3) nonprofit based out of Bellevue that takes in abandoned and neglected sheep dogs.
The center has about 15 dogs at the moment to adopt out and 10 permanent residents, or “sanctuary dogs,” living with them, including Olaf.
Tickner described the five minutes that Olaf was in the leghold trap on Friday as a “living nightmare.” It all began when the nine remaining sheep dogs, normally docile, went into attack mode, he said.
“When one Pyrenees dog cries, it turns this switch on and others in the group will jump on it and start attacking it, kind of a pack mentality,” he said. “They see a weakness in this injured dog, want to take the vacated spot and move up the hierarchy.
“It was five minutes of fighting dogs off, standing over Olaf trying to block him from the other dogs,” Tickner continued. “That’s when one bit me and Olaf—thinking it was me who’d hurt him—bit me several times through my knee-high boots and on my hands. I thought I might bleed out, and that was it.”
Dog owners may not be aware that coyote trappers can legally place foothold traps within 10 feet of an unpaved trail, Tickner said.
“These things work and look like wolf traps and you have to use both hands and your full body weight to pry them open,” he said. “What I want people in this valley to know is that until the snow comes, and especially with it being so dry now, there is a huge risk with traps out on public land.”
In Idaho, coyotes, classified as predators, can be hunted, trapped and baited without restriction.
Foothold traps and snares intended for coyotes and wolves have dealt tragic outcomes for pets and their owners over the past decade. In 2013, according to the Idaho Conservation League, more than 30 dogs were caught in such traps in Idaho. In 2017, a teenage boy was injured and his dog killed after a run-in with a cyanide bomb trap in Pocatello intended for coyotes.
Earlier this year, state Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, asked for foothold traps to be clearly marked and set back farther from roads after her dog, Teagan, got his leg clamped in the jaws of a 10-pound wolf trap near Mackay in January. (The dog bit Stennett’s hands as she worked to free his leg, dislocating her thumb and causing puncture wounds.)
“The fact that you can be fined and jailed for moving or disassembling a trap in an effort to save your own life and your dog’s—it’s just ridiculous,” Tickner said. “These trappers spend hours working on their devices to make sure they are rust free and dipped in wax, but it’s too much of a burden to put a sign up?”
Tickner added that he was worried that nontarget animals, including other sheep dogs and hawks, could “become trapped and suffer” in unmarked traps.
The devices must be checked every 72 hours under Idaho statute.
“An animal can sit in there for 72 hours. That’s three days. It’s like the movie ‘127 Hours,’ inhumane,” he said. “We’re not in the 1800s anymore, trapping beavers.”
For now, Tickner said he’ll focus on giving Olaf some extra love.
“I’ve got a few weeks of recovery ahead. I have about seven holes in my hand, too, but the pain in my hand is more doable than the leg pain, which I’m not used to,” he said.
“I’m more concerned with Olaf, though. He’s different dog. Whimpering all the time now, a lot more scared.” ￼
